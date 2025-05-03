My sneaker obsession snuck up on me. Given my closet is full of Mary Janes, ballet flats, and the occasional kitten heel, the sneakerhead look hasn’t exactly aligned with my aesthetic. However, I frequently source celebrities for style inspo, so my Jennifer Lawrence-inspired looks would be incomplete without a pair (or two). Like many fashion girls, I bought my first pair of “it” sneakers in the summer of 2023: the viral Adidas Sambas, beloved by J.Law, Kaia Gerber, Anne Hathaway, Hailey Bieber, and Dakota Johnson (to name a few). More recently though, my sneaker streak has taken a colorful turn, at the encouragement of my favorite A-listers. You can’t go wrong with black-and-white Sambas, but according to Rihanna, Elle Fanning, Suki Waterhouse, and especially Amelia Gray Hamlin, it’s time to kick the saturation up a notch.

Hardcore sneakerheads have always pulled off vibrant kicks with ease. But lately, it girls have followed suit with options from Adidas, Puma, Reebok, Dolce Vita, and more. One of the season’s most striking serves came from Hamlin on March 7. While shopping in Paris, the model went full ballet-core in “sneakerinas” from Vivaia, the divisive ballet flat and sneaker hybrid. The pastel pink slip-ons looked chic alongside a fur coat and lace gloves, both from Valentino. Then, she upped the coquette-ish energy with cream, calf-length socks.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Hamlin’s sneaker stretch continued into April — this time at a photoshoot with Gucci (casual). While posing in Beverly Hills, she was snapped by the paparazzi in neon green trainers from — you guessed it — the Italian label. The low-rise shoes featured flat rubber outsoles, monochrome laces, and slight discoloration on the suede sides. Hamlin’s footwear added a splash of color to her photoshoot ‘fit as she wore black trousers, a nude tank top, and a lavender cardigan. Leave it to the model to complement the Gucci Jackie 1961 Bag with neon sneakers.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

With Hamlin as my blueprint, I’m ready to enter my vivid sneaker era this spring. Are you on board? If so, scroll ahead to see (and shop) the 15 pairs on my wish list.

Puma Speedcat OG $100 See On Puma Take it from Dua Lipa, J.Law, Emily Ratajkowski, Gracie Abrams, and more: you can’t go wrong with Speedcats. They’re available in eight of-the-moment shades, but the red color-way is a celeb favorite.

The Office of Angela Scott The Remi Sneaker $495 See On The Office Of Angela Scott I never knew I needed lime green sneakers, but as soon as I styled this The Office of Angela Scott pair with a white sundress, I was sold.

Seavees Womens Royal Runner $120 See On Seavees These ‘60s-inspired Seavees prove that with the right styling, blue can (and should) be considered a neutral.

Vivaia Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina $129 See On Vivaia Meet the satin sneakerina: the ballet flat’s younger, coquette-obsessed sister. She deserves a spot in your spring rotation.

Reebok Women's Classic AZ Shoes $75 See On Reebok As soon as I saw Sofia Richie Grainge wear these in the campaign, I knew I needed to pair them with skinny jeans — just like she did.

LOCI Nicki Minaj // Red Ruby Da Sleeve $140 See On LOCI Nicki Minaj collaborated with the London-based brand on these red-and-pink sneakers, and to no surprise, they’re a hit.

Adidas Gazelle Shoes $100 See On Adidas Need a Sambas sabbatical? Give the Gazelles a try. They have the brand’s signature silhouette with a little more height.

Larroudé Stella Sneaker $250 See On Larroudé Unlikely color combos are dominating the street style scene right now. Give it a try with pink, brown, and burgundy kicks from Larroudé.

Charlotte Stone Evan in Grass Aster $198 See On Charlotte Stone If you haven’t heard of this Southern California-based brand, allow me to introduce you to your newest fashion fixation.

Louis Vuitton LV Sneakerina $975 See On Louis Vuitton Even Louis Vuitton in on board the sneakerina bandwagon. Made of leather and canvas, the atelier’s version is available in green, fuchsia, and butter yellow. But hurry — they’re selling fast.

Alohas Tb.490 Rife Blue Grey Leather Sneakers €180 See On Alohas At first, I was nervous these blue gray sneakers wouldn’t be as versatile as a trusty white pair. However, I styled these Alohas with black trousers, a red mini skirt, and even a floral maxi dress — so far.

Isabel Marant Balskee Sneakers $790 See On Isabel Marant Back in the 2010s, my chunky wedge sneakers barely left my feet. These similar Isabel Marant shoes suggest it’s time for a comeback.

Dolce Vita Notice Stitch Sneakers Burgundy Leopard Calf Hair $150 See On Dolce Vita Who else is in their animal print era? Extend the trend to your footwear with these leopard Dolce Vita kicks.

Autry Reelwind Low Sneakers $200 See On Autry Whether you’re a runner or a hot girl walker, these magenta Autrys are guaranteed to add a spring to your step.