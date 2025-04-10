There’s no denying Amelia Gray Hamlin is everywhere right now. Seemingly overnight, the 23-year-old model has become the darling of the fashion industry, serving as the face of countless designer runways and campaigns (Pucci, Givenchy, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs to name a very few). Similar to predecessors like Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Gigi Hadid, there’s a certain magnetic — and effortless — quality about Hamlin that is drawing everyone into her orbit. For one, her unique and fearless approach to personal style has fans and fashion insiders equally enthralled.

Take for instance, the model’s latest ensemble at the inaugural H&M&LA music festival on April 9. Clad in see-through lace briefs, a corset top, tube socks, and mule loafers, Hamlin’s look (all from the Swedish brand) was nothing short of unexpected ... and very cool. “[The vibe is] festival tonight,” says the model with a smile before referencing a Miley Cyrus tune. “I just hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and my H&M.”

Hamlin is one quarter of a famous family that includes her mother, TV personality Lisa Rinna, her father, actor Harry Hamlin, and sister and fellow model Delilah Belle Hamlin. “My mom actually styled me tonight,” says the LA-native, who attended the event with her mother and sister. “[She said] wear those little shorts with it.”

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

To be fair, when your parent has a career — and wardrobe — as memorable as Rinna’s, you heed their advice. But, as it happens, the former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills is actually quite restrained and subtle in her fashion-centric words of wisdom, allowing her daughters to embrace their style authentically. “That's the beauty of her,” says Hamlin. “She kind of just lets you do you. She'll never judge. One time she said to me, ‘Oh, that's quite the outfit you have on.’ But that was it. I knew what it meant.”

When asked to describe her personal style in one word, the model’s response is a concise “weird.” Hamlin credits her Gemini sun sign for her sartorial unpredictability. “[My look is” different every day,” she says. “Comfortable.”

Comfortable indeed. When not walking runways around the world or starring in global marketing campaigns, Hamlin does have a tried and true formula that never steers her wrong. “Baggy jeans, white T-shirt, hoodie or leather jacket, and slides or slippers,” she says. “It's quite boring, but I love it. It's very me.”