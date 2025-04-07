If you missed Super Bowl LIX, you might not know Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show started a revolution. A fashion-forward one, to be clear. While performing his Grammy-winning diss track, “Not Like Us,” the legend pulled off flared jeans from Celine, which singlehandedly brought the retro pants back to life. Since his show, various fashion muses have followed Lamar’s lead, including Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Rihanna. On April 6, the icon took cues from Lamar in flared jeans courtesy of — drumroll, please — Celine. But wait, RiRi’s homage to the fellow Grammy winner didn’t end there.

While en route to a late-night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, the “Umbrella” singer was snapped by the paparazzi in the aforementioned Lamar-coded look. For starters, she slipped on the Celine Marco Jeans in a slightly darker shade than Lamar. Rihanna’s jeans fit slim at the thighs and flared out below the knee. The distressed hem stretched below her ankle and covered her snakeskin Amina Muaddi Barbara Boots — one of her favorite footwear labels. From there, the reptilian theme continued with her oversized bomber jacket seen in the Louther Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The baggy silhouette aligned with Lamar’s Martine Rose outerwear. Then, She layered the zip-up bomber over a gray T-shirt, which peeked out from underneath the jacket’s cinched hem. In true RiRi fashion, the A-lister’s OOTN wouldn’t be complete without at least one vintage find. Her final serpentine selection was a Gucci by Tom Ford hobo bag from 1996. The carry-all was in a warmer snakeskin tone than her other animal-print pieces. Finally, Rihanna bedazzled her look with diamond stud earrings and stacked gold necklaces.

(+) DUTCH / BACKGRID (+) ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Do Rihanna’s jeans seem familiar? If so, that’s because she first wore them on March 9 — a month after Lamar debuted a similar pair at the Super Bowl. Just like her Sunday evening outing, she styled the flared bottoms with another bomber jacket. This time, Rihanna chose a brown version from Acne Studios. For extra warmth, the mom-of-two accessorized with a fur shawl wrapped around her neck. The scarf coordinated to her snakeskin boots from Amina Muaddi (the same ones from her most recent ‘fit). The Fenty Beauty founder’s purse was another vintage piece: a monogrammed Fendi mini bag.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

All this to say? RiRi is undeniably in her flared jeans era — and you should be, too. Stay tuned to TZR for her next take on the trend — it could pop up any day now. In the meantime, channel her enviable eveningwear by shopping the curated edit below.