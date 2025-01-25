(The Shopping List)
Jennifer Lawrence’s Off-Duty Essentials Instantly Revamped My Everyday Attire
She’s the blueprint.
From one style enthusiast to another, trust me: You’re missing out on fashion vision boards. Instead of gathering images of dream vacations and professional goals, create a collage of trends you want to try, designer bags you hope to purchase, and celebrity outfits to emulate. Every January since 2020, I’ve designed my own sartorial mood board. Fads and fashion muses have come and gone from my collage, but one A-lister has been front and center for five years running: Jennifer Lawrence. And thanks to her recent off-duty outfits, the Oscar winner is once again my ultimate style star of 2025.
If you, like me, watch her street style like a hawk, you know Lawrence’s effortlessly chic aesthetic is comprised of luxe, yet repeatable staples from The Row, Phoebe Philo, Toteme, and Alaïa (to name a few of JLaw’s favorite labels). Her laidback looks often follow the same minimalist formula: at least one colorful piece, a well-tailored coat, one surprisingly affordable accent (she’s in her PUMA Speedcat era right now, which retail for $100), an instantly-recognizable designer carry-all, and sleek sunglasses. With that said, it’s shockingly easy to channel her everyday attire. You just need to stock up on a few timeless essentials.
So, if Lawrence is also a leading lady on your 2025 fashion vision board, here are some of her exact essentials, starting with a timeless topper from Loro Piana.
Lawrence first got her hands on this silk wrap coat in Nov. 2024, and since then, she’s hardly donned anything else. So, secure your own — while you still can, that is.
It’s layering season, and this soft suede Toteme button-down is practically made for New York natives like Lawrence. Plus, thanks to her, you already know it pairs well with numerous pant options.
Lawrence is a hardcore track pant devotee, and with these Adidas bottoms at your disposal, you’ll become one, too.
The cool-girl crowd can’t get enough of British designer, Phoebe Philo’s designs, especially this Lawrence-favorited shoulder bag.
This gold and tortoiseshell combo adds a retro flair to Lawrence’s modern rotation.
If anyone can encourage you to approve the skinny jean renaissance, it’s Lawrence and these Alaïa bottoms.
LESET’s loungewear-loving fanbase is super star-studded. Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, and Hailey Bieber all love this plain white tee.
These felt-covered clogs are Lawrence’s signature slip-ons whether she’s on a quick errand or a stroll with her son.
Following in the footsteps of Kaia Gerber and Dakota Johnson, Lawrence is the latest star to approve the cherry red color craze. She frequently wears the striking shade in cozy sweaters.
Lawrence’s olive green trench from The Row sold out as soon as she sported it (surprise surprise). But this Jamie Haller version offers all the same style points.
These The Row loafers complement any co-ord. Need proof? Lawrence has worn the shoes with a mini skirt and T-shirt, a wool jacket and track pants, and a leather jacket and yellow scarf.
Lawrence is a frequent Tiffany & Co. wearer both on and off the red carpet. While off-duty, she throws on this circular pendant for a bit of bling.
Loewe’s top-selling Puzzle Fold Tote acts as a fashion-forward baby bag for the mom of (soon-to-be) two.
This oversized denim button-down gives Lawrence’s look an automatic ‘90s feel.
Take it from Lawrence, Rihanna, and Emily Ratajkowski: The Speedcats are coming for the Adidas Sambas’ throne.
Another ‘90s-inspired essential in Lawrence’s everyday rotation? These pastel cargo pants.
In an effort to evade the paparazzi, Lawrence almost always completes her OOTD with a quirky baseball cap. And you should, too.