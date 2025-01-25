From one style enthusiast to another, trust me: You’re missing out on fashion vision boards. Instead of gathering images of dream vacations and professional goals, create a collage of trends you want to try, designer bags you hope to purchase, and celebrity outfits to emulate. Every January since 2020, I’ve designed my own sartorial mood board. Fads and fashion muses have come and gone from my collage, but one A-lister has been front and center for five years running: Jennifer Lawrence. And thanks to her recent off-duty outfits, the Oscar winner is once again my ultimate style star of 2025.

If you, like me, watch her street style like a hawk, you know Lawrence’s effortlessly chic aesthetic is comprised of luxe, yet repeatable staples from The Row, Phoebe Philo, Toteme, and Alaïa (to name a few of JLaw’s favorite labels). Her laidback looks often follow the same minimalist formula: at least one colorful piece, a well-tailored coat, one surprisingly affordable accent (she’s in her PUMA Speedcat era right now, which retail for $100), an instantly-recognizable designer carry-all, and sleek sunglasses. With that said, it’s shockingly easy to channel her everyday attire. You just need to stock up on a few timeless essentials.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID

So, if Lawrence is also a leading lady on your 2025 fashion vision board, here are some of her exact essentials, starting with a timeless topper from Loro Piana.

Loro Piana Dwight Coat $6,025 See On Loro Piana Lawrence first got her hands on this silk wrap coat in Nov. 2024, and since then, she’s hardly donned anything else. So, secure your own — while you still can, that is.

Toteme Soft Suede Shirt Cornsilk $1,800 See On Toteme It’s layering season, and this soft suede Toteme button-down is practically made for New York natives like Lawrence. Plus, thanks to her, you already know it pairs well with numerous pant options.

Luv Lou The Helena - Tort $160 See On Luv Lou This gold and tortoiseshell combo adds a retro flair to Lawrence’s modern rotation.

Alaïa High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $1,140 See On Net-a-Porter If anyone can encourage you to approve the skinny jean renaissance, it’s Lawrence and these Alaïa bottoms.

LESET The Margo $78 See On LESET LESET’s loungewear-loving fanbase is super star-studded. Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, and Hailey Bieber all love this plain white tee.

Haflinger Grizzly Clogs $155 See On Haflinger These felt-covered clogs are Lawrence’s signature slip-ons whether she’s on a quick errand or a stroll with her son.

Anine Bing Lee Crew Sweater $500 See On Anine Bing Following in the footsteps of Kaia Gerber and Dakota Johnson, Lawrence is the latest star to approve the cherry red color craze. She frequently wears the striking shade in cozy sweaters.

Jamie Haller The Baggy Trench Coat in Olive $995 See On Jamie Haller Lawrence’s olive green trench from The Row sold out as soon as she sported it (surprise surprise). But this Jamie Haller version offers all the same style points.

The Row Lucca Slip On in Leather $1,190 See On The Row These The Row loafers complement any co-ord. Need proof? Lawrence has worn the shoes with a mini skirt and T-shirt, a wool jacket and track pants, and a leather jacket and yellow scarf.

Tiffany & Co. Sevillana™ Pendant $800 See On Tiffany & Co. Lawrence is a frequent Tiffany & Co. wearer both on and off the red carpet. While off-duty, she throws on this circular pendant for a bit of bling.

Loewe Medium Puzzle Fold Tote $2,250 See On Loewe Loewe’s top-selling Puzzle Fold Tote acts as a fashion-forward baby bag for the mom of (soon-to-be) two.

Polo Ralph Lauren Oversize Fit Denim Shirt $198 See On Ralph Lauren This oversized denim button-down gives Lawrence’s look an automatic ‘90s feel.

PUMA Speedcat OG $100 See On PUMA Take it from Lawrence, Rihanna, and Emily Ratajkowski: The Speedcats are coming for the Adidas Sambas’ throne.

Matteau Relaxed Cargo Pant $490 See On Matteau Another ‘90s-inspired essential in Lawrence’s everyday rotation? These pastel cargo pants.