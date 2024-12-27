(Style)

Winter Color Combos To Punch Up Your Seasonal Style

It’s time for a refresh.

by Angela Melero
@blaireadiebee
winter color combos
At this point, holiday color palettes consisting of red, green, silver, and gold have been likely been exhausted in your wardrobe. But with a new year nearly upon us, as well as a couple more months of winter, you’re likely ready for a little mid-season style revamp. Luckily, you don’t need a closet overhaul to do so. All you need to do is mix things up — literally. Working in a few fresh and unexpected winter color combos into your rotation will do wonders.

You can start easy with a more neutral duo of brown and black. The once forbidden fashion pair is now hot to go for the colder months ahead. You can also repurpose those rich burgundy pieces you wore in November and December — just try contrasting them with a softer pastel like baby blue. Speaking of candy colors, if you’re saving those spring-forward shades for Punxsutawney Phil to come around, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Reach for brighter hues like teal and lavender in cozy textures to make them winter-appropriate — and wear them together for an extra-fun look.

Ahead, five color combos that will reset your style game for the rest of winter — cause it isn’t over yet.

Baby Pink + Tomato Red

@double3xposure

Red and pink have long reigned as a killer combo for good reason — so why abandon the coordinating shades now? Go for an unexpected winter formula of layered sweaters in the buzzy romantic hues over a pleated white cotton skirt and chunky loafers. Break up the solid color palette with an animal-print accessory and you’re good to go. Oh, and for extra warmth, feel free to throw in some hosiery and outerwear.

Olive + Camel

@blaireadiebee

Brat green evolved just slightly this fall and winter, materializing as a more muted olive green. While fine alone, the earthy shade is instantly elevated when set against a rich warm hue like camel.

Burgundy + Light Blue

@sophielopez

Yes, burgundy is a popular hue for the colder months. An easy way to make it feel fresh is to pair it with a softer contrasting pastel shade like baby blue. The juxtaposition of the two colors reads unexpected and interesting, especially when accessorized with another candy-coated tone like bubblegum pink.

Chocolate + Black

@nnennaechem

The antiquated fashion rule that once forbade black and brown to be in the same outfit is officially canceled. The neutrals, when combined, can compound their power. Try the dynamic duo in a cozy visual combo of textured chunky knit and voluminous bubble silhouette.

Teal + Lavender

@himichelleli

Who says you can’t do traditionally spring colors in the winter? Try Easter egg hues like teal and lavender together in seasonal textures like suede and wool. Ground the look with a thicker knit skirt and vintage handbag to strike the perfect balance of cool and cozy.

