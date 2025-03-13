When it comes to design collaborations, Puma is at the top of its game. In recent years, the sportswear empire has teamed up with Rihanna’s Fenty (continuing her multi-year partnership), Dua Lipa, Paris-based atelier, Ami, and even Vogue. And according to the footwear label’s latest collab, PUMA isn’t slowing down anytime soon. On March 10, the RiRi-approved brand announced its second collection with New York-based designer, LaQuan Smith, which drew inspiration from the boxing ring. Not only that, the retro-looking designs will launch on March 15, including a recreation of the ultra-popular Speedcat sneaker.

Two years after the brands initially joined forces, Puma and LaQuan Smith reunited to encourage you to step into the ring. “Boxing embodies strength, endurance, and discipline — values that resonate deeply with me,” Smith tells TZR. “I wanted to bring that energy into the collection, merging the raw power of the sport with my signature sleek, confident, and sensual aesthetic.” The sophomore collab features numerous athleisure staples — most notably, tear-away pants, cropped jackets, and workout shorts. These sporty styles are available in striking shades, satin finishes, and studded graphics that “reflect the spirit of the ring,” the brands confirmed in a press release. “You’ll see bold, body-contouring silhouettes, luxe fabrications, and high-shine finishes that exude power and sophistication,” Smith says. Every piece was designed to give the wearer confidence in and outside the ring, he added.

Courtesy of Puma

The star of the upcoming release is undeniably the new Speedcat Sneakers, which Smith believes “embody both speed and style.” “The Speedcat is legendary, so I wanted to honor its roots while giving it a fresh, high-fashion edge,” says the New York creative. The now-viral kicks were first introduced in 1999, and took cues from fireproof racing boots worn by Formula 1 drivers of the time. More recently, the sneakers have become street style icons thanks to stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa, and more.

Until now, the silhouette has barely been altered. However, Smith gave the Speedcats new life with laces up the calf’s hightop. This boot-shaped addition was plucked straight from the boxing ring. “We played with textures, sleek finishes, and bold design details that elevate it from the track to the streets,” Smith says.

Courtesy of Puma

In the fashion industry, it’s rare for labels to collaborate more than once. But since the first Puma x LaQuan Smith drop performed so well, a second alliance was a no-brainer. And according to Smith, the two teams are a natural fit. “Both LaQuan Smith and Puma are about confidence, movement, and breaking boundaries,” Smith says. “This collaboration is the perfect blend of sport and luxury, bringing together Puma’s performance heritage with my signature [style] of sleek, unapologetic glamour.”

If the second release is anything like the first, Puma’s launch with LaQuan Smith will fly off shelves. So, shop the entire line ASAP on March 15 (and hurry). For fans of the dynamic duo, cross your fingers to manifest another partnership. Maybe next time, they’ll go the tenniscore route à la Zendaya in Challengers.