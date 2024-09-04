The trend cycle may sometimes feel hard to keep up with. After all, we live in a time when an internet fashion aesthetic can go viral in the blink of an eye (looking at you, demure fall). In a similar vein, there are constantly new It items making headlines — and this especially rings true when it comes to sneakers. Though Adidas’ Sambas had the masses in a chokehold, they have some competition this upcoming season. Enter Puma’s Speedcat style, a slim, retro silhouette stealing its thunder.

“Inspired by the dynamic world of motorsports, the lifestyle iteration of the Puma Speedcat was first released in 1999 with a sleek design, lightweight build, and vibrant colorways blending style and performance,” Christina Mirabelli, Puma’s director of sportstyle marketing, tells TZR. “Throughout the years, the silhouette has retained its iconic status all while evolving in response to changing trends and technologies.” In June, the heritage brand released an updated version of the cult-favorite sneaker, which boasts fresh details, including an embroidered cat logo on the toebox and increased comfort underfoot.

A-listers have been quick to jump on the new style, and Mirabelli has a thought as to why. “From its roots in motorsports to its modern reinvention, the Speedcat transcends gender barriers and empowers celebrities, like Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski, to express themselves boldly,” notes Mirabelli. Donning the cherry red pair at the Sunny Hill Festival in late July, Lipa gave hers a concert-approved touch with a backless tank and slouchy jeans. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski has been out and about in New York City in the same style. In May, for instance, she teamed them with a boho-looking lace dress.

(+) @dualipa (+) Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Puma restocked the popular sneakers last week, but unsurprisingly, they’re selling out fast. Luckily, TZR managed to find some styles in stock. So, snag a pair and take notes from the outfits ahead.

Corporate Chic

If your office’s dress code permits sneakers, try dressing up Puma’s black Speedcat style with a classic striped button-down and feminine flowy skirt. Up the ante by toting around a sleek work bag.

Transitional Look

Summer is winding down, which means there are only so many days left to wear that pastel mini dress. Perhaps it’ll work for a casual Friday night this month alongside the sneaker’s bright red shade? Together, the two colors look so unexpectedly cool. Round out the look with a leather trench coat, as it may get a bit cold in the evening.

Casual Yet Cute

A tonal outfit, such as this navy ensemble here, is a foolproof outfit choice on hectic mornings. Simply punch up the separates with the vibrant red Speedcat kicks and a coordinating bag. High-shine gold jewelry is an A+ addition to the look.

Super Sporty

Though the sneakers are already sporty, consider taking the vibe up a notch with some type of jersey, like this Adidas iteration above, and futuristic frames. Then, on the bottom, offset the look with a girly bubble skirt.

Autumn Ready

Itching to take your favorite fall pieces out of storage? If so, style your cool kicks with a distressed leather jacket. And instead of trousers, here’s a fun styling idea: Wear your Bermuda shorts with knee-high socks. The bottom half of your look is bound to get a lot of attention.