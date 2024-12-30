As I reflect back on this year, I’ll always think of 2024 as the year I got my running legs back — at 39, no less. Yes, technically, the form of cardio has been my exercise of choice as far back as my mid-20s, although the furthest distance I ever completed was a half-marathon (a little over 12 miles). Like so many, my running routine — and fitness in general — diminished during the pandemic. I got myself into a fitness slump that was hard to shake, even after things opened up again. Over the past couple of years, I’ve slowly started to get my body back into pre-pandemic shape, thanks in large part to a regular hot yoga routine and my active dog who demands at least a few walks a day. My running routine, however, which brought me so much euphoria and joy for years, has been inconsistent at best. That was until this year, when I decided to get serious about my cardio game. I committed to a 19-mile trail race in Arizona in October, and embarked on a four-month training program to get myself in shape. And, let me just say, training for a marathon or long-distance running event in your late 30s (and 40s and 50s, for that matter) is very different from the experience in your 20s.

For starters, this girl is tired. Juggling an often stressful, super-social job can weigh on you mentally and physically, so gathering the motivation to get yourself out the door for a high-impact workout can be difficult to say the very least. I’d love to blame my lack of energy on my age or simple science but most health professionals will often chalk up tiredness as we age to poor lifestyle choices: diet, poor sleep, lack of exercise. So, I guess I’m guilty on all counts. I was definitely confronted with this harsh reality at the beginning of my trail run training in June. I teamed up with shoe juggernaut HOKA’s Trail Collective and online coaching company Sundog Running to put myself on a realistic plan to get me ready for the big day come fall. While the aforementioned lifestyle habits certainly factored into my challenges and obstacles during this experience — as well as my current prep for the LA Marathon in March 2025 — make no mistake, my age did, too.

Jacob Banta

To be clear, human bodies, and women’s bodies in particular, are truly miraculous and capable of great things, no matter the stage of life. I just think it’s important to proceed with a solid understanding of said body’s specific needs through all its varied seasons. Because, at the end of the day, knowledge is power. The key is to focus on injury prevention, consistency, and gradual progression. Here’s what I learned about training for marathons in your 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond.

Recovery Is Key

As I stated before, at 39, a main cause of fatigue and low energy for me was mainly due to some bad work and sleep habits I’d developed over the years. However, women who’ve hit perimenopause (which can hit as early as your mid- to late-30s) and menopause definitely experience fatigue as a result of hormonal imbalance, so giving your body time to rest and recover during your training season is crucial. “Sleep is our best recovery tool,” says Sundog Running Coach Emily Torrence. “However, it's hard to get quality sleep or enough sleep when our body is going through all these changes.”

Torrence recommends working with your doctor to find some practical solutions to alleviate some of these hormonal symptoms that can impact your recovery. Enlisting the help of an experienced running coach is also a great idea as they will help in putting you on a training plan that works for your fitness level and current health status. Also, despite the body telling you a different story, Torrence stresses the increasing importance of movement and exercise as we age. “I do feel that getting some of that activity in can help regulate your sleep cycles,” she says. “So it's good, but we just have to make sure we're keeping that balance, and not doing too much.”

For me and my age bracket (as far as I know I’m not in the stages of perimenopause just yet), my training plan with Sundog Coach Jim Sweeney consisted of four to five running days and two to three rest days, which varied depending on how I was feeling each week. My running days included one long run (which began at about six or seven miles at the beginning of my training and increased gradually to about 15 to 16 miles as race day neared), a couple shorter, easy runs (about three to five miles), and one or two speed-focused runs.

In terms of recovery, I was intentional about changing my sleep patterns. Up to now, I was waking up at 5:30 a.m. every morning to work East Coast hours and wouldn’t often not go to bed until about 11:00 or 11:30 p.m. My mornings were often groggy and coffee-filled. I’d get a burst of energy around 8:00 a.m. that lasted until about mid-afternoon, when my body would crash. Once training started, I implemented a strict bedtime of 9:00 p.m. to ensure I got at least eight hours of sleep. I’d wake up and immediately eat a protein-packed breakfast to ensure I was fueling my body at the top of the day (more on that later). I also hydrated all day with lots of water and electrolytes to avoid the dreaded caffeine crash, which I experienced less and less as the weeks went on. I’d typically run in the afternoons or early evenings during the week and in the mornings on the weekends.

Galina Zhigalova/Moment/Getty Images

Always Cross Train

In my 20s, stretching and strength-training was not a priority, if even a thought. When going for a run, I’d step out the door, walk for a couple of minutes and then get a good jog going. My post-run routine was equally uneventful. My youthful limbs were resilient enough to handle the impact well with little to no issue. However, some 10 to 15 years later, I find things have much changed. Some common injuries people in their 30s, 40s, and beyond often experience include — but are not limited to — shin splints, IT band syndrome, and runner’s knee.

Torrence says a solid strength-training routine of stretching, weights, and functional movements is important, although cadence depends on the athlete. “I think twice a week is just a nice goal in general,” she says. “There's been a lot of studies coming out about what kind of strength training we should be doing. The latest has been more about wanting to try to lean a little bit heavier if you can, to really promote that muscle growth and muscle rebuilding to maintain that muscle mass.” Indeed, as women get older and enter menopause, they lose bone density and muscle mass (typically starting after 50). That said, changes to muscle tone and strength can happen as early as your 30s, so maintaining both is increasingly important to prevent injury.

Torrence recommends plyometric training (high-impact exercises that use explosive movements to build muscle power and improve physical performance) when bone density is a concern or a priority. “Plyometrics and heavy strength training can definitely help promote bone regeneration as well, but we want to make sure we do it in a smart manner,” she says. For me, my existing hot yoga routine came in handy with my strength training. I would often hop into a sculpt-focused yoga class on non-running days as they incorporate both weights and bodyweight exercise as well as a bit of cardio. Stretching is also key. Before every run, I’d stretch for about five to 10 minutes. Post-session, I’d make sure to use a foam roller to massage my muscles to alleviate any tightness.

Fuel Properly

Nutrition is key to any athlete’s training program, but it’s of utmost importance as your mileage increases and runs get longer and more strenuous. Because our digestive system and metabolism can slow as we get older, Torrence says she likes to take a more personalized approach to a runner’s diet plan. In some, more extreme cases, she’ll recommend working with a nutritionist. However, for women in their 30s, 40s, and older, she says one golden rule always rings true: get your protein in. “You start to lose muscle mass as you age and so making sure that you're getting in enough protein to make sure that recovery is happening is really important.”

Indeed, protein is necessary for muscle repair, especially after hard runs and strength training, so I always made sure to consume it in some form post-workout (typically by way of smoothie, protein pancakes, or yogurt bowl). As for pre-run, carbohydrates were my main source of fuel. Now, for me, my toxic Y2K, diet-obsessed upbringing was conditioned to see sugar and carbs as a negative thing. However, my new running routine helped break me some of those unhealthy beliefs. I came to embrace sugar, especially natural sources, with fresh fervor. My go-to snacks included oatmeal or overnight oats with fresh fruit and a spoonful of peanut butter, gummy fruit snacks, and dark chocolate.

This goes without saying, but staying hydrated is obviously a top priority here, especially as you build your mileage. I hate running with things in hand so, for runs longer than three miles or so, I’d wear a running vest and waist pack to carry my snacks, electrolyte replacement, and water.

Wear The Proper Gear

This goes without saying, but how you dress for a long-distance road or trail run is important, as it can, again, prevent injury. The essentials include clothing made from breathable fabric with proper sweat-wicking functionality, a good running vest to store your gear sans weighing you down, socks that won’t overheat your feet, a hat to keep the sun off your face, etc. But shoes, are particularly important. Not all running shoes are created equal and you’ll want to select a pair designed to withstand the terrain and mileage you’re taking on. For my 19-mile trail run, for example, I wore Hoka’s Torrent 4 style, which featured a super light, cushiony design and a rubber wrap for durability and stability. They kept me steady and swift as I navigated the rocky roads of Arizona. For regular road running, look for a shoe with quality cushioning to absorb the hard surfaces, good grip to provide traction in wet or dry conditions, a durable outsole to withstand the friction of asphalt or concrete, and of course proper fit.

Angela Melero

Listen To Your Body

When training for a big event like a marathon, it’s easy to get in your head and feel like you need to follow your training plan to a tee. While these programs are a great way to help you pace yourself and build stamina at a gradual rate, it’s OK to go off-plan once in a while. This was something I struggled with. I felt guilty when there were weeks that I was less motivated or had trouble getting my energy up or felt like I needed to walk some of my longer runs. I compared my speed and endurance to that of my 20s and it just left me feeling defeated and deflated. I learned that mental preparation was just as important as the physical and that my 39-year-old body was the best barometer to follow. And in the end, I not only made it to the race in Arizona, but I finished in under five hours (which was my goal!). I’m now working towards a full marathon and feeling stronger than ever. My 25-year-old self would be proud — and a little jealous.