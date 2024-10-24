In recent years, practicality has been at the forefront of fashion. To the delight of many, this comfort-focused movement has led to several functional trends, one of which is ballet flats. As such, the polished silhouette has been reimagined with every color, material, and detail imaginable. But what about when you need a little more support and durability for the day? That’s where the ballet sneaker trend comes into play. Combining the best of both silhouettes, the shoe is well on its way to becoming a hot item this season.

Simone Rocha arguably led the pack first a few years ago with its chunky version, which debuted on the label’s Spring/Summer 2021 runway. Meanwhile, JW Pei, also one of the first brands to capitalize on the trend with its Flavia Ballerina Sneakers, helped the look pick up in 2022. “People were shifting towards comfort, but they still wanted that stylish, put-together look,” JW Pei co-founder Stephanie Li tells TZR. “Sneakers have always been the go-to casual wear, and by adding a ballet element, it brought a classic, feminine touch to the style.”

Sandy Liang, too, has its own take on the intriguing look. This summer, the New York-based brand joined forces with sports company Salomon to create its Speedcross 3 Ribbon “Black Pink” sneakers. Boasting soft pink ribbons and a chunky silhouette, they’re girly and edgy in equal measure. Naturally, fashion girls have been documenting their love for the brands’ new shoes on social media.

Though the footwear has been quietly on the uptick for a minute now, Li anticipates it’ll hit hard this fall. That’s because many designs available, like her label’s aforementioned style, pair well with fall pieces like cozy knits and tailored pants. They’d also be a sound choice alongside a holiday dress and tights — it’s not too early to start mapping out your festive looks, after all.

On that note, scroll ahead to learn how to style ballet sneakers this season, according to content creators.

Feather Weather

Speaking of the holidays, there’s no better time to experiment with feathers. This white plumage-adorned blazer, for instance, can be dressed up or down. For a casual yet festive event, consider wearing it with an attention-grabbing ballet sneaker, like Double Standard’s blush pink and silver pair. Finally, ground the look with understated black trousers.

Up The Volume

Ballet sneakers feel particularly fitting with a bubble skirt, no? With a calf-grazing hem, the look allows your shoes to be fully visible. On top, opt for a coordinating lightweight jacket or a classic white button-down underneath a leather topper for some edge.

Cozy Chic

Though you likely haven’t had many opportunities to sport your fuzzy outerwear, that won’t be the case for long. When the time comes, team your cozy coat with equally comfortable ballet sneakers — perhaps JW Pei’s silver pair? Thanks to the high-shine finish, the kicks can easily go from day to night (and the same goes for a furry jacket).

Print Party

Though some ballet sneakers are primed for a fancy night out, others, like Sandy Liang and Salomon’s iteration, may be better for a day walking around town. With their chunky silhouette, the shoes are a cool juxtaposition alongside a chic printed dress, like a leopard or floral style. Finish off with a neutral knit, and you’re ready to take on the afternoon.

Layer It

Should you want to take your ballet sneaker look in a casual direction, lean into autumn layering. For instance, a graphic sweatshirt over a plaid shirt screams fall. On the bottom, team your girly shoes with a laidback midi skirt. A hair bow adds a sweet touch to the outfit.