Every spring like clockwork, pastels dominate the street style scene. While butter yellow, baby blue, and Millennial pink are having a moment right now (surprise, surprise), another category is vying for pastels’ spot among the celebrity set: animal print. This season, cheetah, leopard, and zebra patterns have been just as popular as your favorite pastels. In March alone, Simone Ashley, Elsa Hosk, Cardi B, and Regina King (to name a few) approved the zebra craze, both on and off the red carpet. And on March 28, Jennifer Lawrence boarded the bold bandwagon. During her latest stylish stroll, the fashion muse cemented the zebra-print’s virality with a vintage Fendi bag, alongside additional spring staples.

Marking one of her first post-pregnancy outings, the new mom was snapped by the paparazzi in New York’s West Village neighborhood. Always onboard for a striking handbag, J.Law turned heads with a vintage Fendi backpack on her arm. The entire tote was covered in zebra calf hair (even the leather straps), complete with a zip-top closure and a smaller front pocket. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the pocket was secured with a red monogrammed buckle.

And now, a moment for the rest of her OOTD. The Oscar winner’s topper was a button-down wool jacket from Jil Sander. Lawrence left the butter yellow beaut open to peek her white T-shirt underneath. From there, the airy aura continued with her calf-length linen skirt, courtesy of Prada. The off-white slip was secured with a waist tie. Extra points for the atelier’s embroidered logo just above the hem. From there, the Hunger Games alum debuted the newest addition to her impressive sneaker collection: Adidas Tokyos. The low-profile slip-ons originally released in 1973, but they were relaunched this year. Lawrence chose the white-and-red version, which fashion enthusiasts believe are the new Sambas. The red accents on her shoes coordinated to her Fendi bag, as well as her carnelian pendant necklace from Sophie Buhai. Gold Celine sunglasses completed her enviable ensemble.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Now that Lawrence approved the zebra-print takeover, it’s only a matter of time before more A-listers follow suit. So, stay tuned for the next safari-coded accessory. Until then, channel J.Law’s entire ‘fit via the curated edit below. Extra points if you secure her vintage Fendi bag, which is available on Poshmark right now.