The skinny jean renaissance is one of fashion’s most divisive debates right now. Some people thought the resurgence would settle down after a few months. Other style enthusiasts, however, pulled their skinnies out of storage years ago, and don’t plan on packing them up again. The celebrity set is also in the latter category. Most recently, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Sarah Jessica Parker, and even Kate Middleton (to name a few) boarded the form-fitting bandwagon. On April 30, the Princess of Wales continued her Y2K-inspired streak in dark gray skinny jeans, less than 24 hours after debuting her first version of the week.

Bright and early on Wednesday, Middleton and her husband, Prince William concluded their two-day visit to Ardura, Scotland with a woodsy walk. The fashion muse went full millennial mode with her OOTD, starting with the aforementioned denim. Complete with cargo-inspired accents, deep pockets, and a high waist, royal watchers will recognize these as the G-Star skinnies she wore two weeks ago on a trip to England’s Lake District. This time, Middleton cinched them with a brown leather belt. Then, she tucked each leg’s hem into her vintage combat boots from the See By Chloé line — the atelier’s sister brand launched by Phoebe Philo in 2001. From there, the earthy tones continued with her V-neck sweater in olive green, layered overtop a lace button-down. For extra warmth, Middleton popped on a patterned blazer made of wool. Her accessories added a splash of color to her final ‘fit, including red garnet teardrop earrings from England-based jewelry label, Spells of Love. The Princess’ only ring was her diamond-and-sapphire engagement sparkler, courtesy of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment

If Middleton’s latest look seems familiar, that’s because she wore similar pieces in Scotland the day before. On their 14th wedding anniversary, the royal couple was photographed chatting with the excited crowds in Tobermory. Just like her Wednesday wardrobe, Middleton started her outfit with similar, figure-hugging jeans. The Massimo high-rise pants were in an espresso brown shade, which looked sleek alongside her Boden Linen Button-Down Shirt, the same See By Chloé shoes, and blue topaz drop earrings from Kiki McDonough. A double-breasted blazer from Holland Cooper (one of her favorite brands) completed Middleton’s co-ord. She didn’t carry a purse, however, if she did, she might’ve chosen the Smythson Mini Lytton Crossbody Bag — a spacious top-handle bag with the option to go crossbody.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Now that spring has arrived (finally), expect Middleton’s schedule to take a busy turn. And don’t be surprised if she styles more skinny jeans in the coming weeks — they are a staple for the season.