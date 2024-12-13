Socks are no longer solely intended for practical purposes — you know, like warding off painful blisters or a cold gust of wind. Thanks to all the playful prints, fabrics, and silhouettes on the market these days, socks can be just as statement-making as, say, a bucket hat or pair of dangly earrings. Just take the season’s knee-high socks trend, for instance. Once associated with preppy schoolgirl uniforms (looking at you, Blair Waldorf), the look is now a street-style favorite amongst the fashion pack.

Socks can also be quite sophisticated, too. “Knee-high socks are a great wardrobe piece that can elevate your winter wardrobe with a polished touch,” says Toronto and New York City-based stylist Kim Appelt. “They’re one of those accessories that can bring personality to your looks.” Before the weather drops into the single digits, try a sheer pair on for size. To ensure the see-through style is on full display, opt for a pleated miniskirt or micro shorts (if the weather permits). You can still get away with a wool or ribbed cotton knee-high look paired with a cropped jean or trouser.

On the footwear front, go for a silhouette that’s seasonally apt. A ballerina flat feels fitting for this time of year, especially for a holiday soirée. “Delicate and timeless, flats, like Chanel’s classic ballerinas, create an elegant and feminine silhouette when paired with knee-high socks,” says Appelt. Then, once there’s fresh powder on the ground, a tall boot is the way to go.

For more knee-high sock outfit inspiration, scroll below.

Double Down On Prints

Maximalist dressers can’t get enough of pattern mixing, and this leopard-and-floral print combo is sure to strike a chord. You get extra credit if you add a punchy, colorful bag into the mix, too. Ground the in-your-face look with a pair of pointelle knee-high socks and black leather Mary Janes.

Monochromatic Moment

Knee-high socks and Bermuda shorts may sound like they wouldn’t work together — but influencer Alyssa Coscarelli proves that isn’t the case. It’s all about sticking to a neutral color palette, like of-the-moment khaki.

Your white hosiery will make a statement against the pared-back hue, but not overly so.

Mad For Plaid

Though the teeth-chattering cold weather is (unfortunately) here, fall isn’t over quite yet. So if you haven’t worn your favorite plaid miniskirt yet, now’s your chance. Styling-wise, play up the autumn vibes by way of burgundy ballet flats or Mary Jane heels with cozy cotton black socks.

Leg-Baring Bloomers

If you live somewhere that’s relatively still warm in the fall and winter, try pairing your socks with a pair of trendy bloomers. An edgy leather jacket and sleek suede bag will ensure you don’t look like you just rolled out of bed (even if you did).

Festive Velvet

Have your RSVPed yes for a handful of holiday get-togethers? If so, arrive at one of the events on your calendar in a soft velvet mini dress. Sheer socks worn with your favorite pointy-toe heels will give the festive number a slightly sultry spin.