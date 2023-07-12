If you’re on the hunt for resort-inspired outfits, check out Gabrielle Union’s Instagram account. The actor always shares her vacation looks on social media, which are rife with cute swimsuits and tropical printed dresses. In fact, one of her favorite styles to wear for a day at the beach is the sultry thong bikini, which Union recently revealed caused an internet controversy. In a Who What Wear interview, the star said there have been times when naysayers criticized her for wearing the spicy silhouette, deeming her “too old” for it at 50.

Rather than let this negativity affect her sartorial choices, however, Union had a better take on the situation. “I’m like, ‘first of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my [butt] literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket,” Union said in the interview. The comments are fitting for the celeb, who has always been a proud supporter of body positivity. Last year, Union joined Dove’s Self-Esteem project, which brings awareness to the unhealthy beauty standards that people are subjected to on social media. So, don’t worry, her bikini content isn’t going anywhere.

Plus, what better way to shut down her haters than by posting a stunning thong pic, or two, on Instagram? Her swimsuit criteria includes said style worn with a triangle top in a bold color that will pop on her Instagram feed. Union’s go-to is a stringy bikini that reveals all, but she reaches for plunging neckline one-pieces every once in awhile, too.

On June 16, Union even brought a thong moment to the premiere of her latest movie The Perfect Find. She walked the red carpet in a revealing outfit from designer Burc Akyol that featured a cheeky bodysuit and sheer gown design. Whether she’s lounging on the beach or at a movie premiere, the actor always nails her outfits with bold choices.

Ahead, shop similar thong swimsuits to Union’s because as she proves, this style has no age limit.