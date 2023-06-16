Hailey Bieber is officially in her barbiecore era. In fact, her latest going-out ‘fit could convince anyone that she’s joining the starry cast of Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated film, which hits theaters July 21. (Seriously though, is she trying to tell us something? One can only hope.) To attend a party for the first anniversary of her fan-favorite skin care brand Rhode, Bieber stepped out in NYC wearing a pastel pink crystal-drenched mini dress. And wow, it’s safe to say this look may go down in history as one of her best ever.

For the memorable evening, Bieber wore a custom Vivienne Westwood number, which boasted a teeny-tiny hemline, plunging neckline, and corset bodice. From there, the beauty mogul upped the ante with an equally sparkly silver mini bag. Thought the look couldn’t get any glitzier? Think again. Bieber pushed the outfit even further with a diamond tennis necklace and coordinating stud earrings. And lastly, she opted for clear, doll-like heels. An unforgettable fashion moment, indeed.

Per usual, the entrepreneur called up her glam squad, which included celebrity makeup artist Leah Darcy, to create a breathtaking beauty moment. To no one’s surprise, Bieber went with ultra-glowy skin, pink cheeks, and a glossy lips. Her nails, too, were a punchy pink Barbie-approved shade. Then, the Rhode founder pulled her hair back into a slick bun, allowing her makeup to take on the spotlight.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Those who keep an eye on Bieber’s style file are aware that this Thursday night number is, of course, a far departure from her recent casual off-duty moments. On Tuesday, for example, Bieber took to the streets of Los Angeles in an oversized jersey from Montreal-based skateboard store Dime and sporty kicks, as seen below.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Interested in recreating Bieber’s glam look? Say no more. Below, find an assortment of shimmery pieces needed to channel your inner Barbie.