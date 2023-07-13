As of late, Dua Lipa’s red carpet style is on fire. After rocking a sheer Bottega Veneta look to the Barbie world premiere earlier this week, the star then showed up in another mesh number on July 12 at the film’s London premiere. For the Barbie event, Lipa wore a colorful Versace dress where she fully embraced a Y2K aesthetic. Her designer piece featured a medley of bright shades like lime green, lemon yellow, fuchsia pink, and baby blue along with gold chain straps. If you look closely at her dress, like you’d do with a painting, you’ll clearly see the butterfly motifs hidden in there too. (What evokes 2000s nostalgia more than this insect?)

To accessorize her already eye-catching dress, Lipa took full creative liberty with her jewelry choices. She wore a giant chunky choker, crystal butterfly rings and bracelets, along with metallic butterfly sandals, all from her new Versace collaboration La Vacanza. If you recall, the collab drew inspiration from the label’s Spring/Summer 1995 runway collection, which featured a mélange of butterfly and ladybug printed pieces. (Take it from Lipa, insect prints are definitely en vogue right now.) For beauty, the singer went with a moody yet dewy makeup look that played with bronze and mauve hues. The snatched high pony pulled together this glamorous summer moment.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

If you follow Lipa’s style, you know the singer loves the Y2K aesthetic — her Instagram #OOTDs and red carpet looks always tap into the early aughts fashion and beauty trends. Take her penchant for wearing low-waisted jeans, micro miniskirts, oversized wrap around sunglasses, glitter eyes, and even a butterfly clip or two as prime examples. Judging by the star’s latest London outfit, her adoration for that colorful, vintage aesthetic isn’t going anywhere — if anything, it’s bolder than ever.

Has Lipa convinced you to embrace her more colorful sartorial universe? If yes, shop similar pieces to her Versace number ahead.