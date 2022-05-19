If 2022 could have a theme, it would likely be “go big or go home.” From voluminous ‘90s supermodel hair to sky-high platforms, everything is getting supersized — including skirts. Yes, with the boom of Bridgerton-core and Regency-era dressing, a fuller, more dramatic skirt is coming into view. But how does one actually wear a ball skirt in a way that feels fresh and not so traditionally formal?

Well, to tackle this question, one merely needs to look to recent runways. Carolina Herrera, a longtime adopter of the ball skirt trend, has become known for its classic combo of crisp white button-downs and statement belts — and Wes Gordon’s latest fall/winter collection with the fashion house proves this perfect pairing is not slowing down. Same goes for Brandon Maxwell, who recently balanced oversized, silk maxi skirts with classic, cozy knit sweaters on the runway. And then there’s brands like LoveShackFancy, who’ve taken a high-low approach with its latest Tala skirt, a pink floral printed organza dream, which founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen says can be worn in a number of ways, for a number of occasions.

“I have always been a lover of ball gowns, especially dressing them up or down,” says Hessel Cohen to TZR. “Pair a ball gown skirt with a cropped tee, layers of jewelry and a cute pair of sandals or flats for a more casual spring/summer look.”

And with this summer (and year for that matter) being one for celebrations and travel, it’s likely you’ll have an occasion arise where a ball skirt will be apropo, if not necessary.

Ready to have a ball? Ahead, some quick tips from stylists and designers on how to style the biggest trend (literally) of the year.

Keep It Casual

Fashion stylist, Cindy Conroy, says the ball gown skirt is the new staple in town. “Pair yours with a muted gem, like a basic or graphic tee to embody edginess and just the right amount of modern sass,” advises Conroy to TZR. “Think Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City 2 in her unforgettable purple ballgown skirt and Dior tee.”

Go Classic

You truly can’t go wrong with a voluminous skirt, crisp button-down blouse, and gold accessories. “Think Diane Keaton and Sharon Stone,” says Katya Wildman, designer and founder of BombshellHQ. “The classic yet sophisticated style will complement you and can be wearable in any event, from casual office wear to an evening date with your partner — you can’t go wrong with it.”

Dress It Up

If you can’t beat the traditionally dainty ball skirt, join it. “Dress it up with a jeweled corset top, a pair of pumps, and fun accessories,” advises Hessel Cohen.

Add Some Edge

Designer Aaron Potts says the key to pulling off a ball skirt is to avoid treating it as a “precious thing.” He advises to “layer a sleek tank under a belted blazer with Chelsea boots.”