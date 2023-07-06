Ever since Margot Robbie landed the titular role of Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie about the doll, fans have patiently waited to see the actor’s real-life takes on the character’s iconic style. And this month, those sartorial moments are finally here. The actor kicked off her press tour at the end of June, and so far Robbie’s worn one Barbie doll-inspired outfit after the next. We’re particularly obsessed with her interpretation of the famed 1985 Day-to-Night Barbie, where the actor rocked head-to-toe pink custom Versace looks.

In addition to the outfits, the star also recreated some of Barbie’s biggest beauty moments. The hair? Curled to ‘50s perfection. The makeup? A rose-hued dewey dream. The nails? Even Barbie herself would add them to her Pinterest board, if she had one. Every single look, thus far, deserves a gold star for perfect execution and, of course, all of this couldn’t have been done without Robbie’s team of stylists, including Andrew Mukamal. He has even shared several photos of his client in the aforementioned outfits to his own Instagram account.

We have our fingers crossed that Robbie will recreate this 1977 Superstar outfit next. In the meantime though, see every Barbie-inspired look she’s worn to her media appearances so far ahead.

Original Barbie

During her Sydney, Australia stop on the press tour, Robbie’s custom Hervé Léger dress paid tribute to a 1959 Barbie outfit. Her accessories, too, were nearly identical to the original doll’s pieces — Robbie wore black leather Manolo Blahnik mules, white Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses, and chic gold hoops from Spinelli Kilcollin.

Day-To-Night Barbie

Robbie brought her most memorable Barbie interpretation yet to Seoul, South Korea in this fan-favorite “Day-to-Night Barbie” look. In the first photo, she wore a custom Versace hot pink A-line dress with a glittery bodice and Manolo Blahnik mules. In the second image, her Versace look was completely identical to the 1985 Mattel doll’s, from the charming white boater hat with a pink and white polka dot ribbon to the two-toned Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Sparkling Pink Barbie

For another press conference in Seoul, Robbie wore a matching three-piece outfit from Moschino. She accessorized with her go-to Manolo Blahnik pink mules and a Moschino heart purse. This stunning ensemble was a nod to the “Sparkling Pink Barbie” from 1964.

Pink & Fabulous Barbie

For a photo call in L.A., Robbie wore a custom Valentino number inspired by 2015’s “Pink & Fabulous Barbie.” The dress had a small tweak from the original design as it featured a halter neckline instead of a scoop neck silhouette. She paired the polka dot mini with Manolo Blahnik white heels, Assael pearl jewelry, and a Valentino Rockstud bag.

If you’re feeling inspired by any of Robbie’s pink outfits so far, shop similar pieces below that’ll help you channel your favorite Barbie doll look.