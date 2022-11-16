She may be the daughter of Hollywood veterans Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, but Maude Apatow is a star in her own right. Not only has she made her acting chops known in her role as Lexi Howard in HBO’s hit show Euphoria, but she brings her A-game to every single red carpet she sets foot onto. Between her timeless style and penchant for red lipstick, Apatow exudes a classic elegance that’s simply refreshing. Maude Apatow’s eyeliner and radiant skin at a recent Harper’s Bazaar event is one of her chicest looks to date, and certainly deserves a spot on your winter beauty mood board.

For the magazine’s Women of the Year awards, Apatow hit the carpet in a black strapless gown with flower details by designer Schiaparelli along with sky-high sculptural shoes that the actor admitted on Instagram she “almost broke my ankle” wearing. Her signature micro-bob was parted to the side and slicked down behind her ears courtesy of hairstylist Dayaruci. The stylist also flipped out the ends of her hair, giving the look a cool retro flair.

Apatow’s makeup was equally chic. Using Armani Beauty (for which Apatow serves as a brand ambassador), makeup artist Naoko Sofia Patrizia Scintu created a bold cat eye with the Eyes To Kill Designer Liner. In addition to a dainty wing, she smudged the liner close to both the star’s upper and lower lash lines, giving a dramatic, smoky effect. For a touch of ‘60s mod influence, the makeup artist added a liquid eyeshadow (Armani’s Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 10 Senso) along Apatow’s crease.

Unsurprisingly, Apatow’s radiant skin was courtesy of makeup artist favorite, Luminous Silk Foundation. A pop of peachy-pink lipstick (Scintu used Armani Beauty Lip Power Long-Lasting Satin Lipstick in the shade 109) brought everything together.

Ahead, check out the key products that went into creating Apatow’s timeless red carpet beauty moment that also happens to double as the *perfect* fall makeup look.