After years of run-ins during fashion week festivities and small talk at the occasional Saint Laurent party, it seems this month, Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber have taken their friendship status to the next level. Case in point: Within the last week, they’ve been snapped by paps together twice, catching up at various celebrity hotspots around L.A. To no one’s surprise, they’re girls’ night out looks have been top-notch — that’s what happens when two It girls become friends. On November 8, they grabbed a quick bite to eat in WeHo, and yesterday, Kravitz and Bieber were spotted leaving a gym together, in their best semi-coordinated athleisure outfits.

On Tuesday afternoon, shortly after finishing a workout in Brentwood, the two rushed to their cars, offering a quick peek at their gym-ready ensembles, which weren’t too far off from their cool girl street style. For starters, Bieber wore a cropped long-sleeve top from Éterne, which she styled with a pair of boy shorts, both in the same off-white shade (it was a subtle take on the pantless look Bieber’s developed a penchant for). To provide a bit of coverage after their fitness session, she layered a distressed leather jacket on top — a similar oversized silhouette to the Saint Laurent topper she wore last week while out with Kravitz.

Her carry-all for the mid-day outing was a Toteme tote bag which held all her gym essentials. She leaned into the off-duty vibes even more with her accessories, which included her signature Saint Laurent sunglasses, a plethora of gold jewelry, a red Prada water bottle (casual), and shearling-embellished Birkenstock clogs, which she styled with chunky white socks — her go-to preppy styling hack as of late.

PrimePix/SPOT / BACKGRID

Kravitz followed shortly behind the Rhode founder, donning equally luxe numbers, but with a sporty flare. The Batman actor chose a semi-sheer tank top from Saint Laurent which she paired with black bike shorts — an autumnal must-have straight out of Princess Diana’s off-duty rotation. On the accessories front, she chose a black baseball cap, Saint Laurent sunglasses, and flip-flops — the same summery separates she went for this weekend while out with her Big Little Lies cast mates, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. The one missing piece? Her headline-making seven-carat diamond engagement ring.

Seeing that their latest meet-up is their second outing in less than two weeks, it’s likely that Kravitz and Bieber will pop up on your timeline again in the coming days. In the meantime, copy both their looks with the gym-ready styles below. No Pilates class required.