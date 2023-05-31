Like many of us, Zoë Kravitz spent her Memorial Day weekend watching the Succession series finale, which aired on May 28. Rather than tuning in at home though, the actor hit up a viewing party at Jac’s on Bond in New York City. The star, who was out and about with a friend, was photographed by the paps while heading into the restaurant. For the chill Sunday evening outing (or, maybe not, given the emotional rollercoaster ride of the last episode), Kravitz wore easy black mules. While understated, the round-toe shoes, which appeared to have a chunky, not-too-high heel, gave her laid-back ‘fit a chic feel.

The A-lister worked a handful of timeless wardrobe essentials into her night-out look; a classic, oversized denim jacket, which she left unbuttoned, was worn over what looks to be a simple white tee and a flowing black maxi skirt. From there, the High Fidelity actor decided to skip accessories altogether, including a handbag, but then again, who needs one when you have a roomy jacket with pockets? Indeed, the whole look hit all those minimalist notes and felt very on-brand for Kravitz, who tends to stick to neutral color palettes and often wears effortless wardrobe basics.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

As it turns out, the aforementioned black mules weren’t the first pair of slides Kravitz stepped out in over the long holiday weekend. The next day, the celeb was spotted hanging out with fellow actor Margaret Qualley in the Big Apple, where she donned Birkenstocks’ suede clogs. She paired the casual shoes with luxe denim separates, including a jean jacket and wide-leg bottoms from The Row, one of her favorite labels. Finally, Kravitz accessorized her Sunday afternoon outfit with a baseball hat, round sunnies, and a black YSL bag.

The best part about Kravitz’s laid-back Succession viewing party look is that you likely already own many of the pieces needed to recreate her outfit. But if not, simply scoop up the styles below.