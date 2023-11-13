If you can believe it, it’s been four years since the hour-long Big Little Lies Season 2 episodes had us on the edge of our couch every Sunday night, with our eyes glued to the television screen, taking in all the juicy scandals in the not-so-quiet coastal town of Monterey, California. And while the hit HBO series sadly didn’t get renewed for Season 3, a few members of the Monterey Five had a long-awaited reunion over the weekend, making our Big Little Lies-loving hearts so happy. Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Reese Witherspoon (yes, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley were absent) met up for brunch on Sunday morning in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood, wearing casual yet elevated outfits.

Dern and Kravitz were the first to arrive at the get-together. Dern (or Renata Klein, we should say) chose a baby blue pullover, which she layered over a white button-down — a classic workwear-inspired Klein moment. On the bottom, she added wide-leg jeans and colorful Louis Vuitton sneakers. For the finishing touch, the actor threw a chic silk around her neck, delivering the quiet luxury feel her on-screen alter-ego was known for.

Kravitz followed closely behind Dern in an all-black outfit, which included her go-to peacoat from The Row (she’s been wearing it everywhere lately) and dark-wash denim jeans — a departure from her character Bonnie Carlson’s laid-back yoga-ready outfits, yet still chic. Finally, a baseball cap and black sunglasses completed her low-key ensemble.

BACKGRID

Witherspoon was the last to show up to the chill Sunday afternoon outing. Her off-duty outfit included a black crewneck sweater, mid-wash jeans, and a crossbody bag. While her character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, almost always wore six-inch pumps and pearl earrings (IYKYK), Witherspoon rounded out her look with casual leather loafers and simple gold hoops.

If you’re also going through major Big Little Lies withdrawal, copy the trio’s latest looks with the pieces below and keep manifesting a third season (hey, you never know!).