Last night’s pre-Oscars soirée hosted by W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson was full of familiar famous faces. Celebrities began arriving at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Mar. 12 for one of the final stops this award season before Sunday’s grand finale. The VIP guest list included Dior Fall/Winter 2026 show goers, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Macaulay Culkin, Emily Ratajkowski, Ejae, and Love Story’s Paul Anthony Kelly and Dree Hemingway. Taylor-Joy and Theron, who double as ambassadors, were joined by fellow brand reps Greta Lee and Mia Goth.

As the night unfolded, what was poised to be an intimate dinner turned into a full blown karaoke party, and maybe, one of the most fun Hollywood parties of the year. And with so much style and talent in one room, how could it not be? Best friends and entrepreneurs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber arrived in their usual cool-girl ensembles — Bieber made sure to wear the infamous Dior bar jacket from Anderson’s debut Spring ’26 collection (also worn by Harry Styles at the Grammys). The Rhode founder styled her cropped look with go-to Levi 501s and a pair of black Saint Laurent sandals.

Teyana Taylor, who is the favorite for Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another, held it down for her cast in a head-to-toe look from the designer’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection (Look 2 to be exact). Team Marty Supreme came rolling deep with Director Josh Safdie, actor Odessa A’Zion, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, and several others responsible for the film’s nine total nominations. Also in attendance were Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (she was also at the Paris show last week) — who was wearing Look 45 from the Pre-Fall 2026 line.

Keep scrolling ahead to see all of the stylish celebrities ready to ring in Oscar weekend.

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber

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Odessa A'zion, Jonathan Anderson, & Sara Moonves

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Teyana Taylor

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Anya Taylor-Joy

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas

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Paris Hilton

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Emily Ratajkowski

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Tracee Ellis Ross

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Odessa A'zion, Mia Goth & Greta Lee

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Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Charlize Theron & Rei Ami

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Paul Anthony Kelly & Grace Gummer

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Suki Waterhouse, Sara Moonves, & Adwoa Aboah

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Emma Watson & Macaulay Culkin

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Lisa Eisner, Anna Osceola, Lynn Hirschberg, Jon Hamm, & Anjelica Huston

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Taylor Russell & Ejae

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Lila Moss & Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

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Dree Hemingway

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Miyako Bellizzi