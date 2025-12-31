Timothée Chalamet has been promoting his buzzy film, Marty Supreme, for months. After a series of clever marketing stunts, including blimps, matching orange red carpet looks with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, a staged brainstorming Zoom call with A24 employees, and being the first person to stand atop the Las Vegas Sphere, there’s one move that has stood out far beyond the rest. Chalamet tapped Los Angeles-based luxury menswear designer, Doni Nahmias to create a line of limited-edition windbreaker jackets that read “Marty Supreme.” The jackets have gone completely viral after being worn by some of the most accomplished athletes and musicians of all time, like Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Justin Bieber.

Nahmias and Chalamet previously worked together to create a sold-out hoodie for Chalamet’s 2024 press tour for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. This time, the campaign was more intentional. The designer created a collection of merch, including the windbreaker, that was given to a highly selective group. Nahmias told WWD that Chalamet was able to hand pick the celebrities that were gifted the merchandise. Some other names that made the list included Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Anthony Edwards, Michael Phelps, and Frank Ocean. Everyone named shared one thing in common with Marty: they dreamt big.

For those who have yet to watch the film, Marty Supreme is a sports-drama based on the true story of Jewish table tennis athlete Marty Reisman, who stopped at nothing to become a world champion in the post-war 1950s — even when no one believed in him. The film, also starring Gwyneth Paltrow, was released on Christmas Day, (which no one can forget since Chalamet repeated, “Marty Supreme, Christmas Day” over and over during the promo period).

While this arguably may be Chalamet’s best role yet, it is also one of the most effective movie marketing campaigns to be executed in a long time. Members of the public were also able to shop the highly demanded line, but only if you were in the right place at the right time. Chalamet teased a temporary pop up location in SoHo that lasted for approximately one day and four hours last month. If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to make it to the pop-up, you can now shop the windbreaker on resale sites selling for upwards of $6,000.

In the meantime, grab your popcorn and keep scrolling to see all of the athletes, musicians, and entrepreneurs deemed worthy of the exclusive Marty Supreme jacket.

Timothée Chalamet

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner

@kendalljenner

Hailey Bieber

BACKGRID

Justin Bieber

@lilbieber

Kris Jenner

@krisjenner

Steph Curry

Karl-Anthony Towns

Frank Ocean

@tchalamet

Tom Brady

Anthony Edwards

Central Cee

@tchalamet

Druski

@druski

Michael Phelps

Misty Copeland

Kid Cudi

Lamine Yamal

Landon Barker

Claudia Sulewski

@claudiasulewski

Bill Nye

Susan Boyle

Ringo Starr

Kevin Abstract

Patti Lupone