After gracing the Gucci runway, Emily Ratajkowski made time to attend a couple of Fall/Winter 2026/27 shows during Paris Fashion Week, including Dior, Courreges, and now Loewe. On Mar. 6, the model exited her vehicle at Château de Vincennes to a group of photographers waiting to see what she’d come up with for the stylish Parisian occasion. Ratajkowski delivered accordingly with a bold, yet unexpected take on a knotted navy cardigan.

The My Body author draped her cardigan over her shoulders and wore it as a standalone top with nothing underneath — a styling hack that she took from Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2026 show back in September (Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s creative director debut for the label). The show featured three models wearing cardigans as tops, but they were worn in a slightly less fastened way than Ratajkowski’s secure DIY wrap. Even though she was clearly inspired by the runway, Ratajkowski still managed to make the look completely her own, knotting the cardigan in her own way.

She paired the deconstructed top with a pair of black bootcut trousers, heeled boots, and black framed sunglasses. Although a simple concept in theory, the silhouette fit right in with other signature knotted codes from Loewe, like their classic Flamenco clutch — which Ratajkowski also carried in her right arm.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Loewe’s first collection under the Proenza Schouler founders was clearly approved by the model.

(+) Loewe Spring/Summer 2026 runway. Peter White/Getty Images (+) Loewe Spring/Summer 2026 runway. Peter White/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Today’s show proved that the Spanish label is doubling down on knotted details with oversized, exaggerated scarves and another barely-there plaid twisted crop top, which had Ratajkowski’s name written all over it. Maybe next season?

(+) Loewe Fall/Winter 2026/27 runway. WWD/Getty Images (+) Loewe Fall/Winter 2026/27 runway. Estrop/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Only time will tell if she enjoyed what she saw on the runway today.