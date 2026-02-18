While it’s impossible to know what beauty trends will define an era while you’re still in the middle of said era, it’s increasingly looking like the 2020s will be characterized by the return of fun. After years of “clean” aesthetics reigning supreme, makeup is getting bolder, manicures are becoming more intricate, and more and more folks are ready to trade in their balayage and natural hues for bolder hair color choices — like the wine-red highlights just worn by Priyanka Chopra.

The actor-entrepreneur attended the Feb. 17 premiere of her new film, The Bluff, with deep red-purple streaks woven throughout her dark brown hair. The highlights weren’t quite as chunky as the foils that dominated the aughts — or quite as bright as the colors favored during that era — but they were far more playful and striking than the blended color choices that have been in style over the last several years.

Hairstylist Bridget Brager styled the actress in loose, brushed out waves for an undone look — fitting, given that Chopra-Jonas plays a pirate in the film. (Ditto the leather-bodiced dress, styled by Wayman and Micah; perhaps they’ve planned a “method dressing” press tour?) For makeup, artist Morgane Martini paired lashy lids with terracotta cheeks and lips.

The highlights hue is a timely choice for winter 2026. As pro hair colorist Natalia Rojas told TZR, “It’s a statement shade, but not a loud one. The color has depth and shine, and it shifts beautifully depending on lighting.”

(+) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While Chopra has tended to gravitate toward rich shades of espresso and deep brunette (especially in recent years), this isn’t her first time experimenting with a little color. Back in 2022, the actor hit the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival with a honey-blonde ombré styled in glamorous Old Hollywood waves.