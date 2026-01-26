Not even one full month into 2026, and Teyana Taylor is already having a breakthrough year. The One Battle After Another star began by taking home the Golden Globe on Jan. 11 for Best Supporting Actress (while wearing a custom crystal embellished Schiaparelli thong, no less). To make matters sweeter, she was nominated for her first-ever Academy Award for the same role on Jan. 22 — the same week that she was scheduled to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. And just when you thought Taylor couldn’t be doing any more, she showed up to Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26 decked out in an embellished crown like the queen that she really is.

Taylor arrived to the Petit Palais museum in Paris for the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture show making a bold fashion statement. The actor wore a stripped back, see-through chantilly lace silhouette that allowed you to see Taylor fully — she wasn’t holding anything back. To add to the moment, Taylor decided to accessorize with black sky-high platform pumps, a rhinestone brooch around her neck, and a matching antique silver pearl and rhinestone crown. The All’s Fair actor had all eyes on her during her royal grand entrance.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Draped over her shoulders was a black sharp Schiaparelli coat with gold buttons and a satin lapel. Taylor also wore a pair of drop earrings that perfectly complemented the rest of her look.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Schiaparelli shared a slow motion video of Taylor arriving to the show on Instagram, where one user commented, “I can't even imagine what she's gonna wear at the Oscars.” One thing is for sure, though: this is Taylor’s year.