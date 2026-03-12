Ryan Murphy’s Love Story has captivated viewers everywhere. Based on the high-profile relationship between the late John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the FX series has many in a chokehold. Some are mesmerized by new Hollywood heartthrob Paul Anthony Kelly (and his uncanny resemblance to JFK Jr., whom he portrays in the show), while others are fixated on the ‘90s fashion. The latter has sparked a surge in vintage Calvin Klein looks, the label where Bessette-Kennedy built her career as a fashion publicist during the decade.

“Every generation of fashion fans discovers ‘90s Calvin Klein — and by extension, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy — in their own time, but Love Story certainly bumped interest up to another level,” notes Steve Dool, the senior director of brand and creative at Depop, a popular resale platform. He says buzz around the label started when the first episode aired early last month and has remained steady since. “In February, searches on Depop for ‘90s Calvin Klein increased by 1,646%, and vintage Calvin Klein in general is up +571%, which gives some insight into how quickly viewers act to translate the show’s styling and aesthetics into actual shopping behavior,” the expert explains.

Dool says today’s shoppers are flocking to archival Calvin Klein pieces that embody the brand’s signature ‘90s minimalism in an accessible way. Such styles include silk slip dresses, straight-leg denim, tailored trousers, simple midi skirts, and classic basics like tanks and tees. “These items capture the clean, pared-back aesthetic Calvin Klein helped define during the decade in the most straightforward way, and are, broadly speaking, fairly easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe,” Dool shares.

Depop isn’t the only platform recording a jump in vintage Calvin Klein searches. Following the premiere, Google reported that search interest in “Carolyn Bessette style” spiked to more than 10 times higher than “Jackie O style.” Meanwhile, searches for “Calvin Klein in the ‘90s,” “JFK style,” and general “‘90s style” have each reached all-time highs. “How to dress like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy” was also the top-trending search last month, with “Carolyn Bessette style” close behind.

Not to mention, in response to the ‘90s fashion revival, Calvin Klein has been dipping back into its archives, reviving some of its signature denim looks from the decade — think straight jeans, low-rise baggy jeans, trucker jackets, and miniskirts.

Will the hype around Bessette-Kennedy’s style fade after the Love Story finale airs on March 26? Dool doesn’t think so. Depop even predicted an “intentional dressing” trend in its 2026 Trends Report — one that closely aligns with her approach to fashion.

“Intentional dressing is more considered: What are the pieces that are most versatile, well-made, and consistent with what I already have in my wardrobe?” Dool says about the trend. “Then applying that same type of consideration again when you get dressed: from my streamlined, consistent closet, what should I wear today based on what I need to do?” The late fashion publicist exemplified that philosophy, favoring streamlined silhouettes, neutral palettes, and timeless pieces.

If you’re among those with a newfound fascination with vintage Calvin Klein, shop an edit of looks below. CBK would certainly approve.