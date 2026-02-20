When a fashion it-girl pulls vintage Versace, it always makes for a major nostalgic moment. And it seems to be happening a lot more frequently nowadays. In fact, for best friends Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, it’s actually more common than not to see them on a red carpet wearing a look from the label’s ’90s and early 2000s archive. Just take Bieber’s most recent outing at the Vogue Ball in Australia on Feb. 13 wearing a crystal gown from the Fall/Winter 2006 runway. In addition to iconic throwback red carpet moments (did you see Jenner’s Versace gown at the Critics Choice Awards last month?!), the girls are now also borrowing each other’s archival looks, sisterhood of the traveling Versace style.

On Feb. 19, Jenner posted a photo posing next to her friend, Devon Lee Carlson, to her Instagram story with the caption, “sisterhood of the traveling jacket.” In the photo, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was referring to her Versace jacket that Bieber wore to celebrate her 29th birthday only a few months prior. The black leather fringed jacket was pulled from Donatella Versace’s Spring/Summer 2002 collection that was worn by model Inga Savits in the October 2001 runway show. The designer also wore the jacket on the catwalk herself a few months later in March 2002.

Donatella Versace walks the runway during the Versace Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2002 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week on March 4, 2002. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

When Bieber first wore the leather look twenty-four years after it made its debut, Donatella wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to the gorgeous Hailey Bieber. I LOVE to see you in Versace SS02. Feel free to go through my closet anytime…!! I love you.” It seems that Bieber has the same openness to share her wardrobe, too — hence Jenner’s sisterhood caption.

Bieber styled the look with black wide leg pants while Jenner opted for leather trousers, much like how the original look was originally intended.

Another famous celebrity to wear the backless look? Nicole Kidman for a 2002 campaign. At this rate, who knows what other stylish celebrities might be seen in the leather zip up.