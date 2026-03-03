For his sophomore Dior womenswear collection on Tuesday afternoon, Jonathan Anderson returned with another buzzy, celebrity-filled show. For Fall/Winter 2026/27, the Northern Irish designer transformed the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris into an outdoorsy backdrop to bring his dreamlike, whimsical vision to life. Floating alongside the models were green lily pads with colorful flowers — an Anderson signature that he brought with him to his new gig at Dior.

Longtime celebrity ambassadors, like Charlize Theron and Anya Taylor-Joy were seated front row to see what Anderson had in store for his first-ever take on fall/winter for the house. Taylor-Joy arrived embracing the overall springtime theme of the show — holding a single rose in one hand, while wearing an airy peach slip dress and white slingback sandals with a bow. The Queen’s Gambit actor, however, wasn’t the only one with spring on the mind: Friend of the house, Alexa Chung turned up manifesting the new season, too. The model and television host wore a matching floral button down tucked into an ivory mini skirt complete with black coquette slingbacks.

The internet’s newest heartthrob, Canadian actor Paul Anthony Kelly — better known as John F. Kennedy Jr. in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story on Hulu — was also in attendance at his second ever Dior show (he went to the men’s show in January). His co-star from the series, Dree Hemingway was there too, wearing the same yellow dress from pre-fall that Michelle Yeoh recently wore to accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month.

Singer-songwriter Ejae, who is one of the newer ambassadors under Anderson’s reign (as of December 2025), was spotted looking effortless in a plaid vest and baggy trousers. Similarly, Willow Smith, Emily Ratajkowski, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas took their seats at the iconic garden, but not before posing for the cameras in warmer weather-friendly outfits.

Keep scrolling to see who else made an appearance to celebrate this new season.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

WWD/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ejae

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Pharrell

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Willow Smith

WWD/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Paul Anthony Kelly

WWD/Getty Images

Dree Hemingway

WWD/Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin

WWD/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell