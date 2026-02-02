The Grammy Awards may be all about making music history, but it’s also a night that tends to go down on record for its fashion moments, too. From Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green Versace dress at the 2000 ceremony to more recent headline-making looks like Miley Cyrus’ 2024 custom Margiela gold metal mesh dress — the red carpet has long been a stage of its own.

Whether an artist is performing, presenting, or simply there for the vibes, attendees always turn up in something interesting. At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla descended upon the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and set the tone for yet another memorable night of red carpet style.

Carpenter, who was nominated for the second year in a row for her album Manchild, started the night in a stunning custom beaded Valentino look. Her gown featured a fitting beaded tribute to the house’s founder Valentino Garavani, who died on Jan. 19. Addison Rae, nominated for Best New Artist, wore a custom white sculptural look from Alaïa, following the sudden announcement of creative director Pieter Mulier’s departure from the label last week.

There’s so many more inspiring looks to discuss from the eventful evening. Check out every fashion moment from the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Lady Gaga

John Shearer/Getty Images

In custom Matières Fécales.

Billie Eilish

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In custom Hodakova.

Audrey Nuna

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Ejae

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Dior.

Haim

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Teyana Taylor

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Hailey Bieber

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Alaïa.

Charli XCX

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

In Chrome Hearts.

Lainey Wilson

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Guarav Gupta ensemble, Mountainside Metals custom necklace, and David Yurman jewelry.

Miley Cyrus

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Celine.

Chappell Roan

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

Rosé

John Shearer/Getty Images

In custom Giambattista Valli Couture.

Katseye

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Ludovic Saint Sernin.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In custom Etro.

Olivia Dean

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In custom Chanel and Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Sabrina Carpenter

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Valentino.

Addison Rae

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Alaïa.

Tyla

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2013 ready-to-wear.

Zara Larsson

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Germanier.

PinkPantheress

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In vintage Vivienne Westwood.

Kehlani

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Valdrin Sahiti Couture.

FLO

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Luar.

Lola Young

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

FKA Twigs

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

In Paolo Carzana.

Michelle Williams

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture.

Halle Bailey

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Paolo Sebastian.

Madison Beer

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In custom Andrew Kwon.

More to come...