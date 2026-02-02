(Red Carpet)
The Fashion Moments At The 2026 Grammy Awards That’ll Go Down In History
The award for best-dressed goes to...
The Grammy Awards may be all about making music history, but it’s also a night that tends to go down on record for its fashion moments, too. From Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green Versace dress at the 2000 ceremony to more recent headline-making looks like Miley Cyrus’ 2024 custom Margiela gold metal mesh dress — the red carpet has long been a stage of its own.
Whether an artist is performing, presenting, or simply there for the vibes, attendees always turn up in something interesting. At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla descended upon the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and set the tone for yet another memorable night of red carpet style.
Carpenter, who was nominated for the second year in a row for her album Manchild, started the night in a stunning custom beaded Valentino look. Her gown featured a fitting beaded tribute to the house’s founder Valentino Garavani, who died on Jan. 19. Addison Rae, nominated for Best New Artist, wore a custom white sculptural look from Alaïa, following the sudden announcement of creative director Pieter Mulier’s departure from the label last week.
There’s so many more inspiring looks to discuss from the eventful evening. Check out every fashion moment from the 2026 Grammy Awards.
Lady Gaga
In custom Matières Fécales.
Billie Eilish
In custom Hodakova.
Audrey Nuna
In Thom Browne.
Ejae
In Dior.
Haim
In Louis Vuitton.
Teyana Taylor
In Tom Ford.
Hailey Bieber
In Alaïa.
Charli XCX
In Chrome Hearts.
Lainey Wilson
Guarav Gupta ensemble, Mountainside Metals custom necklace, and David Yurman jewelry.
Miley Cyrus
In Celine.
Chappell Roan
Rosé
In custom Giambattista Valli Couture.
Katseye
In Ludovic Saint Sernin.
Kelsea Ballerini
In custom Etro.
Olivia Dean
In custom Chanel and Tiffany & Co jewelry.
Sabrina Carpenter
In custom Valentino.
Addison Rae
In custom Alaïa.
Tyla
In Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2013 ready-to-wear.
Zara Larsson
In custom Germanier.
PinkPantheress
In vintage Vivienne Westwood.
Kehlani
In Valdrin Sahiti Couture.
FLO
In custom Luar.
Lola Young
In Vivienne Westwood.
FKA Twigs
In Paolo Carzana.
Michelle Williams
In Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture.
Halle Bailey
In Paolo Sebastian.
Madison Beer
In custom Andrew Kwon.
More to come...