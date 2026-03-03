Jonathan Anderson’s plan for Dior is in bloom — literally. For his second ready-to-wear collection as creative director, the northern Irish designer leaned into frothy, romantic ideals ... with a side of drama and the unexpected, of course. From feathery finishes and soft pastel floral prints to audacious floral appliqués and exaggerated fluted silhouettes, the Dior’s Fall/Winter 2026 installment takes an unexpected, softer approach to the cold-weather dressing, and it feels like a breath of fresh air.

The Mar. 3 setting at was nothing short of idyllic at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris. Anderson sent models down a wooden deck runway with blooming lily pads floating below. “I always think of pleasure gardens or even in Britain you have this idea of the promenade — people used to dress up to go somewhere,” said Anderson in a sit-down interview with designer Bella Freud, posted to the Dior Instagram account ahead of the show. “For me, this is Paris, and I will always feel like a tourist in Paris.”

Perhaps that was the perspective Anderson was attempting to capture in his latest installment, the spectacle and fascination with Parisian fashion that non-natives instantly feel while navigating the city. Described by Freud as both “grand” and “composed,” this fragile balance has made Parisian inhabitants a source of inspiration and adulation for centuries.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

To capture this French take on a leisurely fall garden stroll, Anderson went quite literal, immediately showing full, layered ruffled mini skirts with trailing trains that resembled a blooming flower shedding petals. To offset the overtly spring separate, knit cardigans and silk embellished blazers with peplum silhouettes were layered on top for a little coverage.

Indeed, Anderson’s vision for fall and winter, which typically welcome rich, jewel tones, sumptuous velvets and heavy leathers is lighter and brighter, almost the antithesis of the traditional seasonal tropes. Stark white trousers and light wash denim embellished with dainty crystals. Pastel silk track pants set against feminine florals and grounded with slightly rumpled button-down blouses. Balloon-like silhouettes were a through line, touching everything from the silk pants to the airy chiffon gowns seen in more confectionary colors.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Even the more standard fall pieces took on a fresh, cooler look — the Kelly green tweed coat layered over a coordinating yellow tulip-trim mini dress was a prime example as were the cropped peplum blazers with full ruffled lining.

Ahead, see all the highlights from Anderson’s whimsical Fall/Winter 2026 show.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images