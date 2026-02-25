Whenever Kendall Jenner steps out, no matter where in the world she is, she somehow manages to spark a new conversation about her footwear. Whether it’s her tried and true, perpetually-sold-out Eva ballet slippers from The Row, or a pair of nostalgic 2010s era black and white Adidas Original Superstar sneakers from only a few days ago (she just signed a new deal with Adidas), the Angeleno always makes a case for a new shoe trend. So when the supermodel touched down in Milan on Feb. 24 for fashion week, one of the first things that could be noticed about her off-duty style were her square-toe, high vamp pumps.

Jenner was spotted arriving to her hotel in a full look by her go-to label, The Row. She wore a black cashmere turtleneck layered over a white T-shirt finished with a gray cotton midi skirt. And instead of her usual flats, the 818 founder traded them in for black block heel pumps which added a subtle ladylike lift. And it seems like her sprezzatura Italian surroundings have only inspired her to lean into the sophisticated shoe style even more, as evident by her outfit the very next day.

Andrea Cremascoli/Getty Images

Jenner stepped out again on Feb. 25 in a totally different daytime getup, but wearing the same polished shoe style. This time, she wore a beige single breasted trench coat — fastened by only one button, a navy sweater draped over her shoulders, and a pair of white trousers. The wide-leg bottoms almost grazed the pavement, but were spared by her new pumps that are clearly cut out for all-day wear.

BACKGRID

Jenner finished her back-to-back Milanese looks with different pairs of square-framed sunglasses, which felt intentional considering her angled shoe choice.

Get Kendall’s High Vamp Look Below