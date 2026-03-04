When the manicure history books hit the 2020s, there will surely be several paragraphs dedicated to Hailey Bieber. While the socialite-entrepreneur certainly didn’t invent nail art, her playful taste has made her one of the internet’s leading manicure it girls, and she’s helped bolster the popularity of various designs and finishes (most notably, “glazed donut” chrome). So when she gets a new set, it’s wise to pay attention — because you’ll probably see it everywhere in the coming months. And that’s especially true of Mrs. Bieber’s latest nail look: A super-glossy “soft chrome” that feels perfect for spring.

The Rhode founder posted a “story dump” to Instagram on Mar. 3. While most of the slides were dedicated to her brand’s spring launches (modeled by Love Story breakout Sarah Pidgeon), a few featured snaps of her personal life — among them, a mirror selfie showcasing the mega-watt mani. The nails appear to consist of a clear or nude base, topped with subtler, warmer chrome than the blue-pink shift associated with the classic “glazed donut” look. One could almost describe the finish as the perfect halfway point between “chrome” and “super glossy top coat.”

As nail artist Kiko Kitano told TZR, this spring, these quieter chromes with a “soft, light-catching glow” will be all the rage. “Unlike traditional chrome, it enhances the base color and shifts beautifully under different lighting, creating a luminous yet understated effect that works across nail shapes and lengths,” she explained.

While the full details of Bieber’s manicure have yet to drop, inquiring minds should monitor the page of her longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, who often drops tutorials for how to recreate the looks she’s crafted for her high-profile clients.