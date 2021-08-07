Priyanka Chopra's Best Lipstick Moments Should Be In A Museum

Over the course of her white-hot career and many years in the limelight, Priyanka Chopra has developed a handful of beauty signatures: there’s her thick, shiny hair, typically colored a warm brunette shade and left to tumble down around her shoulders. Her eyebrows are strong and arched, always the perfect balance of structured and natural. Chopra’s lashes are long, voluminous, and often framed by liner applied with laser precision. But nothing compares to Priyanka Chopra’s best lipstick moments — of which there are several. Her full, pillowy lips are almost never without a coat of something enhancing, be it a deep red matte stain or just some moisturizing lip balm.

Her perfectly painted mouth has stolen the show in smash-hit Jonas Brothers music videos, blockbuster films, and more than a few ad campaigns — to say nothing of Chopra’s booming social media presence where more than 66 million followers congregate to check out behind-the-scenes looks at her life, loves, and yes, makeup. To celebrate the woman who might just be the patron saint of all things lip color, a roundup of Chopra’s best, most iconic, and versatile lipstick looks seemed more than appropriate. Scroll on for all the lipstick inspiration you could ever need, straight from Priyanka Chopra.

Her Wedding — Both Ceremonies

Priyanka Chopra’s 2018 marriage to Nick Jonas was a global affair, with two incredible, traditional celebrations in Jodhpur: one Hindu and one Christian, honoring the couple’s individual faiths. Beauty-wise, Chopra kept her resplendent looks in step with each ceremony. She opted for a warm red lip stain to play off her scarlet bridal saree for the Hindu nuptials, and a deep rose pink for the second.

Miss World 2000

At just 18 years old, Priyanka Chopra became an overnight global star as she swept the grand title at Miss World’s 50th-anniversary pageant — which just so happened to perfectly coincide with the new millennium. Her high-glossed lips, done in a late-’90s-friendly brick red, deserve a crown all on their own.

“Sucker” Music Video

Forget the Jonas Brothers and their unprecedented musical comeback in 2019 — the real stars of their “Sucker” music video were the Jonas sisters: wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. Chopra’s fanciful looks, in particular, heightened with violet-red lipstick and an ultra-cool chopped wig, were instant standouts from the over-the-top video.

Padma Shri Award Reception

It was a massive deal for Chopra to be honored with India’s fourth-highest civilian award, bestowed in 2016 for her contributions to the arts and her humanitarian efforts. For the momentous occasion, Chopra opted for bright, feature-enhancing makeup that included a glossy raspberry-colored lipstick that perfectly accents the color of the award pinned just above her heart.

Cannes After-Party

When in Cannes, why not go bold? For this post-screening party, Chopra traded in her favorite red and violet lip colors for this deep mauve shade that’s more than a little gothic-glam. With her heightened ponytail and daring chainmail-inspired dress, it’s a bewitching combination.

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Though she loves a statement lip, Chopra knows she can say just as much with a nude one, too. For the Vanity Fair party following her first Oscars ceremony, the actor-activist’s glossy nude lip color was refreshing and warm, a subtle standout against Chopra’s smoky eyes, bun, and low-cut gown.

The 2019 Met Gala

Chopra’s Met Gala looks never miss, but her 2019 costume — and corresponding killer makeup look — is in a league of its own. Her silver Dior bodice and ersatz-queen-of-hearts crown are excellent, but the real standout here is Chopra’s lipstick: a matte burgundy applied with surgical precision, with oxblood shimmer strategically patted on for a multi-dimensional, avant-garde vibe.