Gemma Chan graced the red carpet at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival days ago. Even though that can feel like old news in the beauty world, absolutely no one's ready to stop talking about the actor’s now-viral makeup, brought to life by L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director Val Garland.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor arrived at the screening of From Africa With Love wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta gown and Aquazzura heels. From a distance, every element of her look is magical, but up-close, it's even more enchanting. Chan donned a makeup look that was equal parts traditional and modern: winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes, and bold red lipstick, teamed with rhinestone details under the eyes. The look is undoubtedly one that many will be thinking about until further notice.

The look gives a subtle nod to the rhinestone-heavy makeup many fell in love with on HBO's Euphoria. Following the show's premiere in June 2019, rhinestone eye makeup has made its way everywhere: from the Instagram profiles of beauty influencers to the carpet, à la Chan. If you, too, want to experiment with them, makeup artist Doniella Davy recommends "start small." In an interview with TZR in February, she said to try adding "a tiny little rhinestone on the inner corners of your eyes, and then maybe a slightly bigger rhinestone on the outer corners of your eye." For an eye look like Chan, gently apply two rhinestones underneath your lower lash line. Garland opted for one silver and one black one per eye.

Want to recreate Chan’s Cannes makeup look this weekend? Shop the top-rated L'Oréal products ahead.

