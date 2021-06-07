Sophie Turner's Red Hair Is Back For Summer, & It Looks So Natural

Summer has only begun to heat up but judging by Sophie Turner’s latest hair transformation, it sure looks like winter is coming. Captured by paparazzi at a baseball game with husband Joe Jonas, the actor sported newly dyed red hair that instantly grabbed the attention of every Game of Thrones fan in the hemisphere. Relaxed and unbothered in a pair of rectangular resin sunglasses and an Atlanta Braves jacket, Sophie Turner’s red hair looked so natural, you’d think she was born with it. Of course, her near-decade playing one of the most memorable redheads in television history helps, too.

Later, Turner gave her Instagram followers an even closer look at the transformation. In a bathroom mirror shot uploaded to her Instagram story, the 25-year-old star (and mother to baby Willa) showed off her tousled, fiery hair — and her Olivia Rodrigo-branded cropped tee. It’s a far cry from Turner’s natural blonde, which she’s prone to enhancing with bleach, golden highlights, pink streaks, and even all-over silver glitter. In fact, these new shots are the first time Turner’s been spotted with red hair since wrapping her star-making series. This dye job is suspected to be for a role, too, most likely her just-announced addition to HBO Max’s upcoming The Staircase. In the later years of playing Sansa Stark on GoT, Turner shared she wore red wigs on-set to save her own hair from the weekly dye required to maintain her character’s.

Even if this fresh color is for work, Turner is in great company. It seems like every stylish celebrity is playing and experimenting with red hair right now. Last week, Ciara revealed gorgeous, Little Mermaid-inspired red waves. Just before that, Gigi Hadid turned her own signature blonde hair copper, and Phoebe Dynevor quickly followed suit.

Regardless of what’s inspiring this red hair craze, it’s a stunning one — there really is a shade of red out there for virtually everyone. To give the trend a test drive, check out your own skin undertones to see what form of red best suits you. “Look at your wrist in bright indirect light: Cool tones will show blue/purple, neutral tones will show blue/green, warm tones will show green/olive,” Aaron Bradford, colorist at NYC-based hair studio Cedric Salon, told TZR last week in an interview on finding the right red hair color for you. “Warm tones of skin will visibly appear red, orange, or yellow (golden) while cool tones will have somewhat blue, green or violet tints. If you have a hard time discerning visibly, you are most likely neutral meaning you have a mixture.” From there, meet with your colorist to choose a complementary shade — don’t forget the color maintenance, one of the most crucial parts of upkeep for bright shades like Turner’s.

And if all else fails, take a page out of Sophie Turner’s book and just rock one excellent red wig.