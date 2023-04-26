Is anyone else’s For You Page a nonstop carousel of “quiet luxury” this, “silent glamour” that? If you’re totally over it already, welcome to the team. The less-is-more approach might work well for Old Money socialites, but when it comes to consistently show-stopping celebrities, palpable opulence is practically the name of the game. Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel tour hair and makeup is like a globe-spanning case against the quiet luxury movement as a whole. Rather than stick to somber color palettes, simple hairstyles, and barely-there makeup, the always-fabulous Chopra showed off her impressive aesthetic range with a full-on parade of bold, beautiful looks that all scream “star power.” To borrow a famous phrase, a diamond’s simply gotta shine.

Chopra’s new Amazon series doesn’t premiere ‘til April 28, but the cast and crew got a jump on promotion way back at the start of the month. Her first look of the whirlwind tour, seen at a Citadel photocall in Mumbai, set the tone for everything to follow with shimmery glitter eyeshadow, velvety lipstick, and a textbook blowout with an ideal amount of volume. Somehow, the red carpet appearances that followed managed to continually up the already-towering ante. Here, explore all of Chopra’s deliciously glamorous press tour looks — nothing quiet about them.

Metallic Monochrome

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For Chopra’s first Citadel commitment stateside on April 25, the star went for a subtly coordinated look that pulled different shades of purple and combined them. The cool, berry color in her glossy, balm-finish lipstick is a perfect tonal match for her metallic gown, seen again in her temple-sweeping blush. Her sleek, extension-enhanced raven hair helps the look feel even more regal thanks to some careful teasing at the crown.

Stiletto Liner & Supermodel Hair

Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Count the trends Chopra’s nailed here at Citadel’s Rome premiere: a marabou-trim robe in “Gen-Z green”, stiletto eyeliner, curtain bangs, lifting blush, and a tousled ‘90s supermodel updo. The sharp inner corners of her eyeliner, applied by celebrity makeup artist Morgane Martini, only heights the sultry factor of her Thibaud Salducci-styled updo.

All-Over Orange

One of Chopra’s greatest aesthetic talents is just how well she wears all-over color and the monochrome trend as a whole. For another stop in Rome, her Day-Glo orange blazer met its match with a matte orange lipstick — look closely, though, and notice how the corners of her lips are shaded with a slightly deeper color for added dimension and fullness. Paired with a bouncy half-ponytail, she’s all business.

Chrome Tones

Prodip Guha/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here, the look that started it all. Luminous in spangly silver eyeshadow and a gold metallic gown, she commands the stage during a Citadel photocall and panel in Mumbai. The best part, though, might just be her highlighted blowout — those semi-defined curls are everything.

Old Hollywood Siren

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It would work at the Oscars, it would work at the Grammys, it definitely works at the Citadel global premiere in London — Chopra’s red-on-red (on red carpet) moment might go down as one of her best looks ever. The semi-matte finish of her Buster Knight-applied lipstick is pure Old Hollywood, but kept so modern with a deep part and swoopy curtain bangs styled by Thibaud Salducci.

Extreme Wings

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images

Chopra’s always willing to experiment with big hair and makeup trends, but she never does so at the expense of her own self-expression. For an early press tour stop in Mumbai, Chopra paired a very deep side-part by hairstylist Priyanka Borkar with an aqua gown with blue eyeshadow. But makeup artist Daniel Bauer gave the trendy makeup color a Chopra-y twist by extending the eyeshadow out into dramatic, cat-eye wings.