All Of The Best Hair Care Products Celebs Wore To The Oscars That You Can Shop Now

Investing in a new hair care product after you spotted it on a celebrity’s shelfie is one thing. Picking up a new cream, hair spray, or blow dryer because an icon used it to prep for a red carpet is on a whole new level, and it’s one TZR can co-sign. And in the grand scheme of Award Show Season, the Academy Awards is perhaps one of the most major nights of the year — meaning that the Oscars 2021 hair products had to create gorgeous hairstyles that could last all evening. (After-parties included.)

Though of course, the stylists and hair care brands rose to the occasion. Below, click through five of the top hairstyles from the 2021 Oscars — from Yeri Han, Laura Dern, Viola Davis, Andra Day, and Amanda Seyfried — and the hair care products used to create the celebrity’s ‘dos. You never know, you might end up picking up a new product or two to play around with... or finally investing in a Dyson heat tool. Stranger things have happened.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Oscars 2021 Hair Products Used For: Yeri Han

Stylist Derek Yuen used Phyto hair care products on Minari star Yeri Han’s sophisticated chignon. “I used a dollop of Phyto Glossing Cream to hold down frizz and add a brilliant shiny finish to the hair,” noted Yuen in a press email. “To achieve my chignon, I gathered the hair to right below the nape, combing the Phyto Glossing Cream through as I gathered, then secured with a bungee elastic. I split the ponytail in half and twisted it into a rope braid securing the ends with another elastic. To finish, I twisted the rope braid around itself tightly until a little chignon formed and pinned into its place.”

Oscars 2021 Hair Products Used For: Laura Dern

Big, bouncy curls were the name of the game for Laura Dern, and stylist Fríða Aradóttir brought them to life with Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris products. The new Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Cream 230 ($100) was the star of the show: The stylist applied it to the lengths and ends to keep heat damage from the curling iron away from Dern’s iconic hair.

Oscars 2021 Hair Products Used For: Viola Davis

Viola Davis’ stylist Jamika Wilson crafted her polished, curly updo with Matrix hair care. Wilson spritzed on the Matrix Total Results Miracle Creator Multi-Benefit Treatment Spray ($28) after towel-drying the actor’s hair; “It’s super versatile and has 20 beautifying benefits for the hair. It nourishes, boosts shine, adds moisture, protects against heart, and more,” Wilson said in a press email.

She then created defined curls with a smaller curling iron after it was fully dry. The Matrix Style Link Super Fixer Strong Hold Gel ($15.30) was key here, too — it helped slick down the sides of Davis’ hair to achieve the tapered effect. (Notably, Wilson and fellow Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom hair department lead Mia Neal became the first Black women to win the Oscar for hair and makeup styling that night.)

Oscars 2021 Hair Products Used For: Andra Day

Stylist Tony Medina highlighted Andra Day’s curls with GHD tools — primarily the ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer ($249) and Professional Hair Dryer Diffuser ($30). “Today’s look on Andra Day for the Academy Awards was effervescent, pretty natural, and sexy,” Medina explained in a press release. “We wanted an updo that captured the natural beauty of her curls.”

Oscars 2021 Hair Products Used For: Amanda Seyfried

Fekkai artistic director Renato Campora was inspired by Amanda Seyfried’s Armani gown and Mank character, Marion Davies. Campora used the brand’s CBD Calming Supreme Oil ($52) and Brilliant Gloss Multi-Tasker Perfecting Creme ($20) while the star’s hair was still damp, only on the lengths, then blow dried with the Dyson Supersonic ($399) and straightened with the Dyson Corrale ($499). After creating the intricate hairstyle, the stylist finished with the Wella Stay Essential Hairspray ($12.49), which added in even more gloss.