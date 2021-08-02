Priyanka Chopra is a certified fashion icon in Hollywood. She has natural trendsetting instincts and impressive street style outfits that take color coordination to the next level. To add to her growing list of accomplishments within the fashion sphere, Chopra can now say she’s the face of one of the world’s largest jewelry houses. Over the weekend, Chopra became Bvlgari’s new brand ambassador. “As a young actor, [I looked] up to international stars of film like Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren, who have long been the muses of Bvlgari. It’s a dream that now I get to work with such an iconic house and follow in their footsteps,” said Chopra in a statement.

To honor her partnership with the Italian brand, Chopra starred in a brief, pared-back photoshoot lensed by Solve Sudsbo. Chopra, styled by the acclaimed Law Roach, wore a white, off-the-shoulder blouse. Her top’s décolletage-revealing design helped to put her Bvlgari jewelry — a golden chain necklace with diamond-encrusted matching rings from the brand’s circular B.zero1 Rock line — on full display. Her simple jewelry combination of just a necklace and a few rings added to the minimalistic theme of the campaign, helping to make Chopra’s campaign with the iconic luxe jewelry house feel all the more refined.

Chopra’s position as a global brand representative will extend far beyond the opulent, star-studded world Bvlgari has worked hard to cultivate over 137 years. The actor’s partnership with Bvlgari represents the brand’s extensive commitment to further support Chopra’s home country, India, and prioritize its global, humanitarian efforts. “I have always admired and been fascinated by Bvlgari’s magnificent works of arts, so many of which celebrate some of the most precious resources of my homeland,” said Chopra in a press release. “From the rare colorful gemstones used in Bvlgari’s timeless jewelry creations to the scented flowers, which become the main ingredients of its luxurious fragrances, we connect so organically over our love for India and the beauty it has to offer.”

