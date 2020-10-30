The Pink Lipstick Shades Everyone Should Own, According To Tracee Ellis Ross, Priyanka Chopra, & More

Dousing your pout in a punchy lipstick is one of the most powerful sartorial statements you can make, and that sentiment applies to more than just your run-of-the-mill red shades. Pink lipstick is like the younger, less-predictable sibling of those classic candy-apple and crimson hues. It should be kept on hand for a hit of friskiness or to quickly enliven a dull neutral.

For ages, fiery reds have been lipstick's crown jewel. And while the Marilyn Monroe look remains a staple in 21st-century beauty, it has recently made room for other — arguably cooler — colors, too. 2020 has so far seen a surge in gothic purples and given rise to the resurgence of '90s browns, but perhaps the most auspicious shade of the season has been pink.

Like red, the pink spectrum ranges from glossy nudes to neon fuchsia, from rich berry tints to mauve and magenta. Every lipstick lover has a favorite, from Priyanka Chopra's deep and romantic rouge to Jennifer Lopez's taffy-like hue.

Ahead, six celebrity-approved pink shades to keep in your arsenal.

Light Pink Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pre-Y2K pastel pink lipstick made a comeback just in time for 2020's watercolor trend. J.Lo's lighter-than-skin iteration is, refreshingly, courtesy of a $13 drugstore gloss. The L'Oréal Paris Timeless Rose shade is a favorite of Zoë Saldana's, too. Infallible Pro-Last Lipcolor in Timeless Rose $12.99 L'Oréal Paris see on L'Oréal Paris

Berry Rouge Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images For something a little more universal, reach for a berry-rouge à la Chopra. According to Yumi Mori — the makeup artist behind her 2018 bridal look — Marc Jacobs Beauty's Boy Gorgeous shade played an integral role in her wedding-day aesthetic. Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Boy Gorgeous $32 $16 Marc Jacobs Beauty see on sephora

Not Quite Nude Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images You simply can't go wrong with a pinky-nude and Kourtney Kardashian's favorite, according to a 2018 post on her namesake blog, is this subtly tinted neutral from Charlotte Tilbury's cult-favorite K.I.S.S.I.N.G. range. K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Penelope Pink $34 Charlotte Tilbury see on charlotte tilbury

Neon Robin Marchant/WireImage/Getty Images Although pink can be delightfully neutral, the opposite end of the spectrum can be fierce and punchy. This Adriana Lima look is courtesy of makeup artist Patrick Ta and a certain intensely pigmented Maybelline shade. Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Romantic $9.49 Maybelline see on ulta beauty