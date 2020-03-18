In a list of things associated with beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury, the two words "Pillow Talk" would probably be near —if not at — the top. Which makes sense, because it's the name of the rosy lipstick shade sold every two minutes (in its Matte Revolution formula). While the brand knows this shade is its bread and butter (hence why it created other formulas and variations based on the hue), Charlotte Tilbury isn't just a one-hit wonder when it comes to lipstick. And since you know reviewers don't mince words, there's no better way to find the best Charlotte Tilbury lipstick colors than from the ratings.

To spare you the anticipation, Pillow Talk from the Matte Revolution collection *is* one of the highest-rated shade from the brand, with more than 700 five-star reviews on its site. But once you move past the coveted "my-lips-but-better" shade, you'll find Charlotte Tilbury has plenty of other pink-toned nudes to choose from, in addition to berries, reds, and browns that are perfect for any soft-glam beauty lover.

Seven highly rated lipstick colors from Charlotte Tilbury, ahead.

Matte Revolution in Very Victoria

If Pillow Talk runs out of stock (which it has done in the past... multiple times), simply grab Very Victoria instead. Often bought as a second resort, more than 200 fans quickly realized this shade was their new favorite nude. The color is similar to Pillow Talk's rosy-pink, but is a tad deeper with a taupe base.

K.I.S.S.I.N.G in The Duchess

With more than 200 five-star reviews, The Duchess is lauded for its pink "tea rose" hue that isn't too light or too dark — it's basically the goldilocks of pinks. So, if you're looking for a warm-toned pink that adds the slightest bit of sheen atop your pout, go no further than The Duchess.

Hot Lips in Secret Salma

If you've ever looked at Salma Hayek and thought "those are the best lips in all of existence," this is your chance to have them (well, their color at least). The deep rose shade (inspired by Hayek, if that wasn't clear) has racked up more than 100 five-star reviews for its ability to add a pop of color without going as dark as oxblood.

Superstar Lips in Pillow Talk

While the color is Pillow Talk, it had to be included, because in the Superstar Lips collection, it's a gloss-lipstick formula. Which means, according to reviewers, it gives your pout a glossy shine without being oily or too thick. More than 200 people have raved about the staying power and high pigmentation of this product, and though it was once limited edition, it just came back in stock.

Hot Lips in Kim K.W.

In honor of Kim Kardashian West's signature nude lip, Charlotte Tilbury created this beige-pink shade. At first glance, many fans thought the hue would either wash them out or make them ashy. But more than 100 five-star reviews later, it's clear people are obsessed with the light shade that still offers a slight pink tint.

K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Bitch Perfect

While classified as a nude, many of the 150-plus reviewers say Bitch Perfect adds a peachy — or even coral — undertone. Which they love, since numerous Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks feature pink as the baseline hue. Swipe on when you want to add just a hint of citrus to your look.

Matte Revolution in Bond Girl

In case you have't noticed, people love Charlotte Tilbury for its nude shades. But for when you need just a little something more, there's berry-toned Bond Girl. The flattering mid-tone red has garnered 120-plus five-star reviews, mainly praising its ability to be played up or down depending on how you layer it.