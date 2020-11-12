Obviously J.Lo is a beauty and style icon. But when it comes to holiday looks, she too is an idol and wealth of inspiration. So far, she's served up some of the best manicures and blowouts to inspire your winter beauty decisions, and now she's back with a copyable look for any festive occasion. Interpreting Jennifer Lopez's smoky eye onto your own lids will be a guaranteed holiday favorite, especially if you're one to shy away from glitter.

The look that was shared with fans on Nov. 11 has plenty of sophisticated edge to satisfy your hankering for a holiday look that's sharp and edgy without requiring you to douse your lids in sparkles. Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips blended a mix of dark browns, blacks, and purples for an intensely bold finish, finishing it off with black eyeliner on her waterline and a few coats of voluminous mascara.

While Lopez's eyes were the highlight, the rest of her look deserves a shoutout, too. Phillips selected a pink gloss to coat her lips and completely filled out her eyebrows to really bolden the look. She also contoured her cheekbones to keep things sharp.

And, in true J.Lo fashion, the hair component was also something to rave about. Framing her sultry makeup, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton opted for two sleek, slightly waved sections of hair. He crowned the top of her head with chic '90s space buns, wrapping the bases with a lock of hair for a clean finish.

While youthful and fun, the look is also surprisingly fresh, especially considering that Lopez has mastered countless ideations of the smoky eye. In October 2020, Phillips created a blue-toned version for her; before that, a gray-based look for a music video launch in September, and a cocoa brown version in August — and that's just a small sampling.

What makes this look particularly good for the winter and holiday events to come is its color. The mix of black and violet are a welcome change from the browns and taupes that reign supreme during fall. Deep purples and mauves are often favorites for colder months for lips and nails, so why not translate that to your lids?

Get a smoky eye comparable to J.Lo's gorgeous version by perusing the following palettes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.