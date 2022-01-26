Lizzo's Dinner Pants Put An Elevated Twist On This Classic ‘90s Denim Look

Lizzo’s a fashion icon whose outfit curations are electrifying. She always thinks outside of the metaphorical fashion box for her street style and red carpet looks. One day she’s wearing an avant-garde floral catsuit, and the next, she’s in a full prep-inspired ensemble. She can perfect an edgy all-leather look for a night out with friends or find the most romantic mini dress for date night. And on Jan. 25, the singer found the most perfect pair of denim bottoms. Lizzo wore high-waisted jeans from Tanya Taylor while going for an early dinner at Craig’s, a celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Her nighttime look was toned-down and casual. The singer’s black, long-sleeve top and Jemma Pant were complemented by a Chanel Flap Bag, a trendy pearl necklace, and a pair of white pumps. (Lizzo loves her playful and petite handbags, but it seemed on this night she wanted something more substantial.) Her high-waisted bottoms put an elevated twist on the classic ‘90s high-rise denim. They featured two classic details: gold buttons and white stitching. The darker wash made it feel appropriate for night, too. In addition, the elastic-waist jeans, which are still available to shop, come in a variety of sizes from 0 to 22. (Tanya Taylor is known for creating size-inclusive clothing.)

GIO / BACKGRID

Lizzo’s high-waisted jeans are a fabulous pair to have in your wardrobe, since you can dress it up or down. For instance, take a fashion tip from the singer and wear your denim with heels for date night or alternatively, style with a blazer and flats for work. Below, you can find two dark-hued high-waisted options: Lizzo’s exact pair and a similar option from Levi’s. If the moody rinse isn’t for you, opt for the lighter tones from Rohe or Anthropologie.

