There probably isn’t a denim trend out there you haven’t tried out (or at least seen) in your ample years of jean-wearing, but this just might be the one. In post-quarantine dressing, casual is the new formal, but sweats can’t reign supreme forever, making way for updated staples like trouser jeans. The loose but tailored denim trouser is your new relaxed work-and-play styling secret. As opposed to the starchy, chambray trousers of the formal office era, this is a sharp but unpretentious pants style that will take you to any occasion from coffee runs to work drinks.

If you’re part of the anti-skinny jean collective, but want an alternative to trendy mom jeans or the resurfacing low-rise trend, then embracing this roomier iteration is a great way to expand your dressed-up denim. Imagine your favorite wide-leg trousers, but in the comfortable fabric of your go-to jeans. Baggier silhouettes have increased in popularity over the last year, but many styles are meant to serve as an exact substitute to sweats — relaxed, casual, and cool. Trouser jeans are instead about taking a touch of the formality out of work pants and applying them to your favorite fabric for everyday wear.

(+) Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

One take on the loose, straight silhouette has an ‘80s bent thanks to a paper-bag waist, utilitarian pockets, or front pleating. Designers like Carolina Herrera, Ulla Johnson, and Isabel Marant sent versions down the Fall/Winter 2021 runway paired with cropped jackets and easy blouses. A more modern iteration includes a super wide leg and standout styling details like contrast stitching or bold buttons. For additional styling notes, consider wearing casually with a sweater and sneakers or dressing up with an open blazer and mules. If you’re easing back to the office, or just looking for a polished take on jeans, this is the trend to try. Keep scrolling to get shopping.

