This “Boring” Wardrobe Basic Makes Every Outfit Look Expensive

A sharp-looking blazer is undoubtedly one of the smartest investment pieces you can add to your wardrobe. There are few things a blazer actually can’t work with, making it the catchall piece of my closet for spring 2022. Its versatility and ability to pull together any outfit, be it with sweatpants or a party dress, are why the blazer reigns supreme as a wardrobe essential of no limits.

While the blazer has made itself an important must-have throughout the decades, what’s been great about the last few years specifically (because I’m looking for silver linings) is that the blazer has made its way into casual, everyday wear on a whole new level. The staple I grew up associating with workwear and business-casual dressing has somehow transformed into the defining piece of effortless cool-girls, an unexpected — though very welcome — evolution. No longer deemed “boring,” fresh, colorful iterations and sculpted silhouettes have breathed new life into the timeless piece. Seen on both the streets and runways of fashion week and styled to perfection on fashion’s leading It-girls, the blazer has definitely taken over, being both a trend and investment worthy of the splurge.

It’s actually hard to think of another piece that truly works as hard as the blazer. What else can you wear in all four seasons of the year, with everything from shorts to dresses, spandex to trousers, denim to sweatpants — need I go on? Whether a minimalist or a maximalist, the blazer is a powerful shapeshifter that can get the job done. From oversized, boxy silhouettes, to streamlined, cinched, ultra-feminine styles, there is always an option that will work. Even the most classic black blazer has multiple personalities depending on the outfit, i.e. styled with oversized trousers for a relaxed, cool-girl take vs. styled with a skin-bearing bralette and mini skirt for a risqué approach.

I’ve been slowly growing my personal blazer collection over the years (an achievement I’m quite proud of) as I know they are pieces I will cherish forever, not to mention am constantly reaching for. Especially today as I continue to work from home, my blazers have ironically become more essential than ever. I’ll simply grab a blazer to throw over my WFH outfit formula of sweats and a fitted t-shirt for an easy, polished look. Throw on a pair of sneakers and some fun jewelry, and voila, it’s a whole look. Perfect for my 11 a.m. coffee run.

If you’re equally obsessed with blazers, or just excited about all the new styling opportunities 2022 brings, I’ve highlighted a few of my favorite outfits formulas including this go-to piece ahead.

Blazer + Denim

This is every fashion girl’s fail-safe outfit formula and with very good reason. Whether you’re a die-hard skinny jeans fan or vibe with the Gen-Z approach of baggy jeans, you can’t go wrong with this classic look.

Blazer + Mini Dress

ICYMI, sexy dressing is back this year. A flirty mini dress brings all the Y2K vibes, but throw on an oversized blazer to polish off the look with a modern sensibility. This is my favorite date-night ensemble.

Blazer + Sweats

This is the unexpected style friendship we never knew we deserved. I am nowhere ready to let go of my comfort dressing habits, so being able to check both the cozy and elevated boxes with this perfect combination that takes me from schlub to expensive-looking is an obvious win.

Blazer + Shorts

Similar to the sweatpants and blazer ensemble, topping off a pair of cut-offs with a structured or oversized jacket takes the look to a whole new dimension. Summer (or year-round for us Californians) off-duty style has never looked so good.

Blazer + Trousers

There’s still something about a classic power suit that just gets me every time. It will never go out of style and exudes confidence through and through. Even beyond the office, a matching suit serves as an elevated alternative for a dinner party, wedding, and beyond when not in the mood for yet another dress.

Blazer + Midi Skirt

For a softer, ultra-feminine approach, I’ll pair a blazer with a midi skirt. I always feel extra classy when wearing this chic pairing. In summer the look works great with a pair of strappy sandals while in colder weather, I’ll style with a lug sole, knee-high boot to stay both covered and cozy.