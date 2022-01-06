If You’re A Minimalist, You’ll Love How Kendall Jenner Styled Her Blazer

Boxy blazers are an It-girl staple. Princess Diana wore hers with prepster pieces like crewnecks and baseball caps in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Trendsetters like Hailey Bieber pair the office-friendly item with everything from tailored pants to miniskirts and denim cutoffs, solidifying its status as a must-have item in both the casual and workwear realms. Kendall Jenner loves her Sandro blazer and has the best fashion hack to wearing the look. While running a few business errands in West Hollywood, Jenner craftily layered her menswear-inspired piece over a crisp white button-down and a basic white tee. She proved that you can take minimalism to the next level.

On Jan. 5, Jenner was photographed with her BFF Lauren Perez in West Hollywood. As they checked out several properties on Melrose Place for Jenner’s future business venture, the model appropriately wore a business-casual outfit with a twist. A button-down shirt and tee peeked out from underneath her two-tone, chocolate-brown blazer. For the lower half of her outfit, she rocked a pair of blue straight-leg jeans from Khaite and black square-toe booties. To complete her camera-ready ensemble (a film crew trailed behind her), Jenner carried a brown E/W Top-Handle Tote from The Row and protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of rectangular Bertram frames from Salt Optics.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner’s layering trick was a clever way to jazz up her ensemble without breaking its streamlined aesthetic. As of late, the model has been favoring more minimalist attire, hence the neutral shades here in her look. The model’s exact jacket from Sandro is still available to shop and it is currently 30% off. Take advantage of the discount and add one to your checkout cart STAT. If you’re not fully ready to commit to the price tag yet, try a similar option from Zara, which carries the same polished feel.

