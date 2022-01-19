You can always count on Kendall Jenner and her on-trend sporty outfits for style inspiration. Sure, working out — and thus cute fitness sets — is part of the supermodel’s agenda, but she also dabbles in winter activities like skiing and snowboarding, too. When she’s on the slopes, Jenner brings her fashion A-game to the mountains. Take this past weekend, where Jenner wore several snowboarding outfits while out and about with her friends. The model rocked four cold-weather outfits over the span of two days — and they were all so good.

For her quick trip to Aspen’s Highlands Ski Area, Jenner packed a lineup of imitable skiwear pieces. On the slopes, she gave preference to functional bibs and snow pants from the likes of The North Face. She mixed her wintertime basics with more of-the-moment items like Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Bomber Boots and a metallic silver Lanvin down jacket. Her après-ski dinner outfit though, carried a more dressed-up energy like that found in her street style looks. A soft, fuzzy coat from Khaite covered up an ensemble that consisted of a Bottega Veneta turtleneck and a faux leather miniskirt. The polished outfit gave off NYC fashion-girl vibes.

Keep scrolling to see all of Jenner’s slope-appropriate outfits. If you feel inspired by her ensembles, simply add the accompanying items to your checkout cart to recreate her looks.

A Metallic Puffer Moment

Jenner kicked off her weekend on the slopes with a foolproof classic: an all-black skiwear ensemble underneath a Lanvin metallic silver jacket. The model opted for a pair of waterproof Lenado pants from The North Face and paired them with a matching black vest and a long-sleeve thermal shirt.

Then, she stashed her essentials in a 1017 ALYX 9SM crossbody backpack and looked ready to hit the slopes in her Superstar snowboard boots from Adidas. The sleek Tralyx frames from Marine Serre, which had the brand’s signature crescent moon logos printed all over the lenses, shielded her eyes from the sun.

A Fancy Dinner Look

For an après-ski meal, Jenner and her friends went out for sushi at Aspen’s Matsuhisa restaurant. The model donned a swanky nighttime outfit that consisted of a shearling coat from Khaite, which she paired with a black turtleneck from Bottega Veneta, a FIDAN NOVRUZOVA faux leather mini skirt, sheer Commando tights, and a pair of black boots from Dora Teymur. She completed the look with her favorite Terrasse tote from The Row and a tan seamless face mask from SKIMS. The model’s exact coat currently has a waitlist, but you can easily recreate the look with a similar outerwear option from Apparis.

A Pop Of Color

Here, Jenner’s style took a sharp 180-degree turn: The model ditched her black co-ords for a snowy-white look. She wore The North Face Lenado ski pants, this time in white, and teamed them with a Raf Simons turtleneck in a vibrant lime-green shade and a white tee. (The color seems to be one of her favorite statement hues.) On her feet was a pair of Puddle Bomber lace-up boots from Bottega Veneta, which she likes to wear while running errands too.

Once on the mountain, Jenner added a windproof layer to her OOTD via a pastel green jacket from Entire Studios. Then, she finished with the same assortment of protective snowboarding gear from the day before.

A Versatile Black Outfit

Jenner went solo on the slopes in a black bib from The North Face, which she wore over a white and coral ski sweater. (Note the silver gloves for a clever finishing accessory touch.) She later completed her look with a black jacket as well as the same snowboarding essentials from the day prior: her Adidas Superstar boots, VonZipper goggles, and a Smith snow helmet.