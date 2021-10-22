The Less Predictable Brands To Shop At For Affordable Work Clothes

For many people, office-appropriate clothes and accessories count as an entirely separate category in your closet. Certain trends you’d wear on the weekends like cutouts and sheer fabric go against even the most lax dress codes. Conversely, pieces deemed meeting appropriate — like a button-down tucked into a stuffy pencil skirt — can feel out of context when worn on casual weekend outings. Thus, as you try to build out your 9-to-5 essentials, this can quickly run up the bill. Thankfully, however, many brands today offer both functional and trendy work clothes for those on a budget. (You just need to know where to shop.)

Your first instinct might be to browse affordable retailers like Zara for the pieces you need. (As will many of your friends and colleagues.) To avoid accidentally twinning with your coworker, however, it’s worth checking out other brands that offer high quality, budget-friendly pieces. Take the cropped cardigan from LESET ($130) or the Checker Knit Vest from English Factory ($180), for example, both of which are great for layering over a button-down shirt or jazzing up a plain white tee. Meanwhile, the maple leaf-colored pants from ASTR the Label ($77) will show off your fashion aptitude in a way tailored black slacks can’t. If your company’s dress code leans on the less formal side, you can most definitely get away with wearing an off-white denim jumpsuit from Joe’s Jeans.

The point being, there are many brands out there that offer affordable workwear. (And, you can even wear these pieces when you’re off-duty.) Ahead, shop 17 such office-friendly pieces.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.