The Less Predictable Brands To Shop At For Affordable Work Clothes

Take a break from your go-to retailers.

By Valerie Stepanova
Influencer Stephanie Liu Hjelmeseth wears Garnet Hill on Instagram.

For many people, office-appropriate clothes and accessories count as an entirely separate category in your closet. Certain trends you’d wear on the weekends like cutouts and sheer fabric go against even the most lax dress codes. Conversely, pieces deemed meeting appropriate — like a button-down tucked into a stuffy pencil skirt — can feel out of context when worn on casual weekend outings. Thus, as you try to build out your 9-to-5 essentials, this can quickly run up the bill. Thankfully, however, many brands today offer both functional and trendy work clothes for those on a budget. (You just need to know where to shop.)

Your first instinct might be to browse affordable retailers like Zara for the pieces you need. (As will many of your friends and colleagues.) To avoid accidentally twinning with your coworker, however, it’s worth checking out other brands that offer high quality, budget-friendly pieces. Take the cropped cardigan from LESET ($130) or the Checker Knit Vest from English Factory ($180), for example, both of which are great for layering over a button-down shirt or jazzing up a plain white tee. Meanwhile, the maple leaf-colored pants from ASTR the Label ($77) will show off your fashion aptitude in a way tailored black slacks can’t. If your company’s dress code leans on the less formal side, you can most definitely get away with wearing an off-white denim jumpsuit from Joe’s Jeans.

The point being, there are many brands out there that offer affordable workwear. (And, you can even wear these pieces when you’re off-duty.) Ahead, shop 17 such office-friendly pieces.

ASTR the Label
Allegra Oversized Blazer
$158
$95
Make even the most casual items like your perfect white tee feel polished with this terracotta blazer. The item is currently on sale for $95 and offers an easy way to dress up any outfit.
AG Jeans
Shiela Floral Shirt
$229
$171.75
Traditionally, a neutral-colored button-down shirt is a core item in any wardrobe. For a unique yet uncomplicated take on the versatile staple, go for this floral print option from AG Jeans.
ASTR the Label
Jasper Flare Corduroy Pant
$110
$77
According to Megan Fox and Kristen Stewart, corduroy is very much in for the fall 2021 season. Pair it with any neutral-colored top and a matching corduroy topper for an expertly styled look.
English Factory
Checker Knit Vest
$80
Are you a fan of sweater vests? Then tap into the preppy trend with this cute checkered option, which fits right in with a business-casual dress code.
Almina Concept
Polo Wool Sweater
$138
The preppy look is en vogue so make the most out of your collegiate-meets-cozy aesthetic with this polo sweater from Almina Concept.