By now, you've (hopefully) started to feel your creative dressing energy come back. Over the past few weeks, you’ve witnessed some truly incredible fashion moments on and off the runways, your favorite A-listers’ red carpet looks, not to mention, plenty of transitional outfits around your city. Now, you can put this fresh wave of style inspiration to good use this month. The best thing about October is it’s not quite cold enough yet to wrap yourself in a thick blanket of scarves and a puffer, but you can still have fun with layering. In fact, there are plenty of cozy fall outfits to test out over the next 31 days that will allow you to tap into your artistic side, too.

While you could still get away with leaving your apartment in a tee, shorts, and sandals throughout September, that’s not quite the case in October. But, the chilly temperatures present the opportunity to get a bit more creative with your fall ensembles. You don’t have to necessarily throw those summery items into storage yet — all that’s needed is a thin turtleneck top under your tees and thick toasty socks with your trusty Birkenstock sandals.

And for those who love spooky season, this is your month to go all out. On top of re-watching Hocus Pocus for the 100th time, you probably have some festive occasions on the calendar that require a costume. Here are a few easy, fashionable ideas to help get you thinking: If you have a white dress and pearls, consider being Josephine Baker. Or, if you’re looking to coordinate with a friend, all you both need are a sparkly dress for a Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell-inspired costume.

Ahead, take a look at 31 comfortable outfit ideas for fall. Pour a cup of pumpkin-flavored coffee while you’re at it.

Classic Color Palette

A black and white color palette will always be stylish. Give the duo a modern approach with white separates and sleek black accessories.

Menswear-Inspired

Go for a retro, menswear-inspired ensemble with a rugby top, black suiting trousers, and classic kicks.

Funky Fringe

Extend the wear of your go-to white summer dress by throwing a fall-approved jacket on top — for instance, an on-trend fringe style.

Trendy Checks

Good news for those who purchased checkered print pieces last fall: They are still very on-trend this season. Wear yours with basic separates, or if you’re feeling adventurous, pair the quirky piece with another pattern like stripes or florals.

Vest Season

Prime vest season is here, so make sure you get good use out of yours this month. Wear the piece alone or layered with a cozy sweater.

Chunky Footwear

Chunky shoes continue to reign supreme this fall, therefore, test drive the trendy silhouette in the form of a loafer or sandal (with socks, of course).

Bold Color Combo

Yes, you can still experiment with vivid colors this fall. Go outside the box and try out a slime green and turquoise pairing.

Warm Suiting

Now is the time to swap out your linen summer suits for warmer styles, like wool. Opt for a brown set and style it with simple black pieces.

Girly With An Edgy Touch

If a pink dress feels a bit too girly for your personal taste, give the piece an edgy spin with a chunky lug-sole boot.

‘70s Energy

Channel the ‘70s fashion scene with a multi-color sweater and wide-leg jeans that you can easily style with a pair of heeled boots.

Simple, Yet Chic

Looking for easy pieces to incorporate into your fall wardrobe? A sleek jumpsuit is exactly what you need.

Colorful Quilt

According to designers, quilted jackets will be huge this fall. Style yours with a bold pair of heels and your outfit is set.

Sporty Touch

Make a polished blouse and trousers combination feel a bit less stuffy with the addition of a sporty baseball hat.

Outdoor Lingerie

By now, you’ve probably noticed that the fashion set is proving that bras aren’t just reserved for the house. Test this theory out by layering a blazer over your lingerie for an outdoor-appropriate ensemble.

Striking Knitwear

Incorporate a splash of color into an all-black leather look with a vibrant sweater.

No-Fail Outfit Combination

This outfit is evidence that all a sweatshirt needs is a chic skirt or dress to layer with. If matching is your thing, choose both pieces in the same shades.

Crop It

According to fashion month street style, cropped cardigans are the It piece to own this fall. Test out the emerging trend with a colorful iteration.

Contrasting Color Scheme

Though it might seem intimidating, try pairing together a few contrasting shades hanging in your closet. Blue, purple, yellow, and green? Go for it.

Lounge Around

Whether you have a weekend hike planned or you’re just looking for an ensemble to wear around the house, you can’t go wrong with a matching set. Choose a color, like the dark turquoise below, that will pair well with neutrals.

Fresh Leather

On top of your favorite black leather trousers, consider adding a chocolate brown style into your cold-weather bottoms lineup. The hue looks stylish with pastels as well as black and cream.

Statement Cardigan

October is the perfect month to wear your heavy cardigans in place of a jacket. Lift your spirits with a quirky printed style.

Playful Animal Print

Take a walk on the wild side with cheetah or leopard print pants. Then, add a few vibrant colors via your accessories for a guaranteed statement-making ensemble.

Easy WFH Uniform

Even if you’re still working from home, that doesn’t mean you can’t put together a polished uniform. A matching sweater and tank set coupled with loose trousers are ideal for virtual meetings.

Coordinating Patterns

If mixing patterns feels a bit out of your comfort zone, ease into the trend by pairing together two prints that have a similar color scheme.

Pull Out Your Boots

Ahh, the time has finally come — you can wear your ankle boots again. Consider styling them with a mini dress and lightweight jacket for a night out.

Dressed Up Sweats

The fashion crowd has proven over the past year and a half that sweatshirts can easily be dressed up. Just couple the piece with a luxe silk skirt and you have a comfortable, stylish look at your disposal.

Fuzzy Details

Fall is all about playing with different materials, and that includes fuzzy details. Opt for a fur (or faux fur) vest over a sweater dress and you’ll be comfortable all day long.

Bring The Sunshine

An excellent way to feel chipper on those gloomy fall days is by wearing sunshine yellow pieces.

Summer In October

Sure, leather shorts in October might be pushing it a bit. But, it’s worth at least giving it a shot with a long-sleeve top and knee-high boots.

Liven Up Your Usual Basics

A bright top coupled with your everyday blazer and jeans can keep the combination from feeling drab.

Ease Into A Heavy Puffer

Before the weather warrants an oversized puffer, give a down vest a spin around the neighborhood. The piece is ideal for throwing on for walks in the park or trips to the store.