This Matching Workout Set Is All Over Kendall Jenner’s Instagram

When you spend most of your day cruising from your kitchen to your work desk to the couch, it is only natural to prioritize comfort above everything else. You might’ve found yourself turning to leggings and bike shorts a little more often than usual. And celebrities, like you, have been slipping into their own version of comfort, whether that be UGG boots or the sock and sandals combination. For that sweet spot between style and comfort, model Kendall Jenner has a simple trick to getting dressed: just wear cute fitness clothes. Jenner’s recent matching workout set — the result of a partnership with Alo Yoga — shows you exactly how to achieve this look.

In a campaign released by Alo Yoga, Jenner is pictured wearing a tonal outfit from the activewear brand’s latest color drops: purple dusk and lavender dusk. The hues were released in honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month — purple was one of the colors adopted by the Women’s Suffrage Movement. For bottoms, Jenner selected the ultra-sculpting 7/8 High Waist Airlift Leggings; on top, she wore the brand’s signature Lavish Bra. The model finished off the sporty look with a roomy Hype Full Zip Hoodie, adding a grocery store run-friendly touch to an otherwise pilates-ready look. The matching set served as an easy one-and-done look anyone can recreate, and best of all: the purple pieces are still available to shop.

(+) Courtesy of Alo Yoga/Danel Regan (+) Courtesy of Alo Yoga/Daniel Regan INFO 1/2

For Jenner fans, you know the star is a longtime lover of Alo Yoga — she was first spotted in their Moto Leggings back in 2015 — and loves to share snaps of herself in matching fitness sets during her private workout sessions. This purple two-piece seems to be her new favorite and it won’t be long before you see more celebs rocking matching sets from Alo Yoga — other celebrities who gravitate towards this casual-cute brand are fellow models Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. With so many people making activewear their wardrobe mainstay, too, the brand’s influence is not about to dwindle any time soon. If you’re looking to invest in a matching set or add more to your thriving collection, shop Jenner’s exact picks below, along with some other comfy staples to dress up your WFH/running errands outfits.

